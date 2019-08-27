While the games are decided on the gridiron, the most outstanding players and performances are up to you, the fans.
The Moultrie News and South Atlantic Bank have once again teamed up to present the eighth annual East Cooper Player of the Week contest.
Fans can cast their ballots each week at moultrienews.com/potw2019 to decide the best performance of the area’s local high school football games. Players from Academic Magnet, Bishop England, First Baptist, Oceanside, Palmetto Christian, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud and Wando will all be considered.
Each week’s winners will earn an automatic bid into the South Atlantic Bank East Cooper Player of the Year contest held at the end of the season.
Voting opens each Wednesday at 12 a.m. and will close the following Sunday at midnight. Fans who register and vote will be entered into a random drawing for a $25 gift card each week.
Week 0 nominations
Will Daniel, First Baptist
First Baptist junior quarterback Will Daniel passed for a career-high 292 yards and a touchdown in the Hurricanes’ 21-20 win over North Florida Christian on Friday.
Daniel completed 13 of 27 passes, hitting five different receivers. He also ran for 22 yards, highlighted by a 9-yard score that tied the game in the first quarter.
Keegan Williams, Oceanside
Oceanside senior running back Keegan Williams rushed for a career-high 204 yards and four touchdowns in the Landsharks’ 58-12 season-opening win over Baptist Hill on Friday.
Williams piled up 229 yards in all, averaging 15.7 per carry and adding three catches. He went without a touch through the opening six minutes of the game and still finished with 115 rushing yards and three scores by halftime. He hardly played in the fourth quarter.
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons
Philip Simmons junior linebacker Tyler Harper posted a team-high 16 tackles in the Iron Horses’ 14-13 season-opening loss to St. John’s on Friday.
Harper recovered a fumble and forced a fumble. Ten of his tackles were solo and one for a loss.
Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud
Porter-Gaud junior quarterback Matt Kelly scored four touchdowns in the Cyclones’ 35-28 season-opening win over Florence Christian on Friday.
Kelly completed 3 of 6 pass attempts for 58 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 12 times for 82 yards and three more scores, including the eventual game-winning 11-yard score with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter.