Vanderbilt sophomore and Porter-Gaud alum Aaron Nesmith has officially announced his intentions to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.
“I am so grateful for what life has brought me so far,” Nesmith posted an Instagram on Thursday. “I cannot wait for this next step in my journey.”
Nesmith averaged 23 points and 4.9 rebounds through 14 games this season before a foot injury ended his season. The 6-foot-6 forward shot 52% from three and is regarded as one of the top shooters available in the draft.
ESPN’s latest mock draft had Nesmith slotted No. 16 overall to the Orlando Magic. He’s since been projected higher in several other mock drafts.
Nesmith was a three-time state champion at Porter-Gaud. He was named the Gatorade state Player of the Year over the likes of Zion Williamson his senior season in 2018.
Nesmith has been in a walking boot for nearly 11 weeks. He says he's a week or two from being cleared to work out again.
The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 in New York