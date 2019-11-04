Porter-Gaud won its third consecutive SCISA AAA girls cross country state championship Saturday in Columbia.
The Cyclones placed five runners inside the top 15, three inside the top nine, to finish 20 points ahead of runner-up Ashley Hall.
Porter-Gaud freshman Bryce Marion finished second overall in the 5,000-meter race for the second straight season, just over 26 seconds off of state champion Laela Caplinger of Heathwood Hall. Marion’s time of 19 minutes, 15.31 seconds was her fastest of the season — by nearly 15 seconds — and second fastest of her career.
Ashley Hall freshman Ailish Ward crossed the finish line third, just over a second behind Marion.
Cyclone sophomore Kennedy Burnett and Jordan Thorton placed seventh and ninth, respectively. Eliza Groat and Brice Tibbals crossed 10th and 11th. Porter-Gaud had three runners cross in order, as Callie Harper took 14th, Georgia Arnold 15th and Connor McMahon 16th.
Porter-Gaud placed third on the boys side, led by senior Ben McElveen in sixth place. Trey Hunt placed ninth for First Baptist, who finished 10th in the team standings.
Palmetto Christian senior Blair Hamilton won the AA boys individual state title for the Eagles, who placed sixth as a team. Eagles eighth-grader Hans Payne finished fifth.
Palmetto Christian placed third in the girls AA state meet. Eighth-grader Mae Cave led the Eagles in third place overall.