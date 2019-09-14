Porter-Gaud pounded Wilson Hall, 55-19, Friday in Sumter.
Cyclones junior quarterback Matt Kelly threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, both in the first half to senior receiver Tobias Lafayette who finished with 132 yards receiving.
McGregor Kellett and Charlie Thomas paced the Porter-Gaud running game, combining for 173 yards and four touchdowns. Kellett, a senior, ran for 45 yards and three scores. Thomas, a junior, finished with 78 yards on just eight carries with one touchdown.
Kellett and Thomas both ran in touchdowns in the first half. Porter-Gaud built a 21-0 cushion through the opening quarter and led 35-6 by halftime. Walker Carswell forced a fumble and returned it for the Cyclones' fifth score of the half.
The Cyclones extended a 41-6 lead early in the third quarter with a 10-yard score from Kellett. Carswell returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown soon after to send Porter-Gaud into the fourth quarter with a 48-12 advantage.
The Cyclones defense forced four turnovers. Senior linebacker J.D. Key logged nine solo tackles and blocked a punt. Key has 39 tackles through three games this season. Freshman Lawton Pritchett added eight solo tackles.
Porter-Gaud (2-1) travels to undefeated Laurence Manning (3-0) next Friday.