There couldn’t have been many that expected Porter-Gaud to be down very long.
The concept of being down is relative of course. What’s down when you’ve won eight straight state championships? Anything less than the ultimate becomes a disappointment.
The return was swift, powerful, the kind of volleyball the Cyclones are used to playing in the kind of match they’re used to winning.
Porter-Gaud swept Cardinal Newman, 3-0, in the SCISA Class AAA volleyball state championship match Tuesday at the Carolina Volleyball Center in Columbia.
It’s the ninth state title in the past 10 years for the Cyclones, who reeled off eight straight before falling in the championship match a season ago.
Porter-Gaud didn't just sweep the title match, it swept the postseason. The Cyclones didn't drop a single set throughout its run through the playoffs.
“It’s very special,” Porter-Gaud coach Megan Crouch told ABC News 4. “This group, from the beginning of the year, has faced a few obstacles and they’ve overcome everything that’s been thrown their way.”
The first set was the closest.
Porter-Gaud built an early 16-8 cushion. Cardinal Newman climbed back within 21-18 and hung around late. But serving against game point, down 24-20, the Cardinals sent a serve long past the back line to surrender the opening set.
The next was the most convincing.
Porter-Gaud senior setter Anushka Fernandes, one of just two on the Cyclones’ roster, served 10 straight points to help turn a two-point deficit to an eight-point, 14-6 lead, midway through the second set. Cardinal Newman never recovered as Porter-Gaud finished ahead 25-14.
Cardinal Newman traded points to stay within 16-13 by the middle of the third set. Porter-Gaud got stronger late, though, finishing the set and the match on a 9-3 run.
It seems Porter-Gaud could be primed for another string of titles, judging by the production of its underclassmen. Sophomores Marianna Singletary and Alex Hariri logged 15 kills each.
But this year’s Cyclones were only as strong as their seniors, Crouch said. Fernandes finished with 28 assists, while Gracie Brown scooped 13 digs.
The Cyclones won the match with a final kill that Fernandes floated up for Hariri to slam across into the Cardinal Newman defense — a fitting way for the upperclassmen to pass the program to its budding youth.
“Our two seniors really took charge,” Crouch said. “We are young with a lot of talent and our seniors took it, led them and I’m so happy to send them out with a win.”