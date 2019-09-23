Walker Carswell’s versatility may be his most valuable asset.
Carswell has been voted the South Atlantic Bank Player of the Week after scoring on defense and special teams in Porter-Gaud’s 55-19 win over Wilson Hall.
The junior splits both linebacker and safety responsibilities for the Cyclones defense. He forced, recovered and returned a fumble for Porter-Gaud’s fifth score of the opening half. He later returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to help put the game away in the third quarter.
Carswell finished with six tackles, two for a loss and two pass breakups in the lopsided win.
“Walker hit for the cycle,” Porter-Gaud coach Brad Bowles said.
Carswell is the second Porter-Gaud player to be voted Player of the Week this season, as quarterback Matt Kelly earned Week 0 honors.
Week 4 nominations
McKay Wilson, WR, First Baptist
First Baptist senior receiver McKay Wilson pulled in six catches for a team-best 118 yards and a touchdown in the Hurricanes’ 42-7 win over Cardinal Newman on Friday.
Wilson turned a short pass into a 38-yard score with a quick catch and run through the Cardinals defense in the fourth quarter. He has surpassed 100 receiving yards in three of the Hurricanes’ five games this season and has scored in every one.
Highlights
Sean Cooney, QB, Oceanside
Oceanside senior quarterback Sean Cooney threw for 296 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in the Landsharks’ 58-0 win at St. John’s on Friday.
Cooney racked up 275 yards and four touchdowns by halftime and attempted just two passes in the second half. Cooney completed 65 percent of his attempts, hitting eight different receivers.
Highlights
Will Ramey, WR/OLB, Philip Simmons
Philip Simmons two-way standout Will Ramey scored three touchdowns, two on offense, one on defense, in the Iron Horses’ 28-17 win over Hanahan on Friday.
Ramey pulled in five catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns at receiver, grabbing a 22-yard score in the first quarter and a 50-yard score in the third. The junior also had eight tackles and a pass breakup on defense, to go with a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown for Philip Simmons’ first score in the opening quarter.
Highlights
Colby McQueen, LB, Wando
Wando middle linebacker Colby McQueen posted a team-best 12.5 sacks in the Warriors’ 30-17 win at West Ashley on Friday.
Eight of McQueen’s tackles were solo efforts. He also made a tackle for a loss to go with a quarterback hurry as the Warriors defense allowed its fewest points of any games this season. McQueen has been selected by Wando coaches as the teams’ best defensive player each of the first three games of the season.