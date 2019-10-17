Porter-Gaud is hosting Football Night in Charleston during its varsity football game against Augusta Christian on Friday.
The Cyclones are offering free admission to any youth football players and teams from the Charleston area who wear their jersey to the game. Players are also invited to spend pregame on the sidelines of John Singleton Field as part of the event.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Players are encouraged to arrive by 6:45.
It’s the final home game of the season and a crucial region matchup for Porter-Gaud, who enters even with Augusta Christian at 3-4 overall.
Contact Porter-Gaud head coach Brad Bowles at bbowles@porter-gaud.edu for more information.