The game may not have had major playoff implications, but Friday night’s SCISA Class AAA contest between Porter-Gaud and First Baptist meant a lot to Porter-Gaud’s first-year head coach Brad Bowles and his Cyclones.
The Cyclones (5-5) put together a complete performance and beat their cross-town rivals for the first time in four years, 28-14. Both teams are headed for the state playoffs next week. First Baptist falls to 8-3 on the season.
“This is big for our kids,” Bowles said. “The two schools have been around a long time and have played each other a lot. There’s a lot of tradition in this game. Our kids had a great week of preparation and they really wanted to play well tonight. This was the best we’ve played across the board. I feel great for these kids.”
Porter-Gaud junior quarterback Matt Kelly threw for 276 yards and added 83 yards rushing to pace the upset. Tobias Lafayette caught four passes for 127 yards and McGregor Kellett had two touchdowns. Lafayette added two interceptions from his spot in the secondary.
The Porter-Gaud defense stifled the First Baptist passing game, led by the Lowcountry’s leading passer Will Daniel. Daniel managed just five completions for 151 yards.
First Baptist opened the game with a 32-yard pass play to the Cyclones’ 21-yard line but was stopped on fourth down with no points.
Porter-Gaud threatened to score late in the first, but Sincere Brown ended the threat with an interception in the end zone.
After a scoreless first quarter, Porter-Gaud’s defense got the Cyclones on the board. Under pressure, Daniel attempted to shovel a pass forward. The pitch was intercepted by Daunte Brown, who raced 45 yards for a touchdown, giving the Cyclones a 6-0 lead.
The Hurricanes took their next possession to the Porter-Gaud 5-yard line but again the Cyclones held on fourth down. The Cyclones then went 95 yards, sparked by a 76-yard pass from Kelly to Lafayette to the 2-yard line. A 1-yard by Mitchell Coleman pushed the lead to 14-0 with 7:38 to play in the second quarter.
Another big pass play from Kelly to Lafayette, this one a 48-yarder, set up Kellett’s three-yard run for a 21-0 halftime lead.
“It feels great to get a win against those guys,” Kelly said. “We all focused and prepared hard all week. I am so happy for my teammates. We really wanted this win.”
First Baptist got an early spark midway through the third quarter when Daniel combined with Sincere Brown on a 55-yard pass play to the Porter-Gaud 15-yard line. But disaster struck on the next play as Daniel lost a fumble at the 12-yard line.
The Hurricanes got on the scoreboard shortly after the change of possession when Ramon Kelly intercepted Kelly and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown, trimming the lead to 21-7 with under four minutes remaining.
First Baptist’s defense forced a punt and after a bobbled snap, Ramon Kelly tackled the punter for a big loss. The Hurricanes took over at the Porter-Gaud 23 and Davian Brown scored on a 2-yard run to make it 21-14 with 48 seconds left in the third. Brown finished the night with 88 yards rushing.
Kelly, however, worked his magic once again. From midfield, the junior scrambled away from a sack and lofted a 50-yard pass to Harry Gaddy to set up a first-and-goal inside the 10. Kellett capped the drive with a one-yard run for a 28-14 lead with 8:25 remaining in the game.
“The kid (Kelly) has been doing it all year for us,” Bowles said. “I would put him up against any quarterback in the Lowcountry. He’s a winner.”