With no college basketball to fill a sports fan's annual craving for brackets, the Charleston RiverDogs have something that might do the trick.
This week, the top 36 former RiverDogs players will go head-to-head in a challenge to determine which former great is the all-time alpha dog of the New York Yankees’ Class A affiliate.
The 36 notable names have been divided into two sides of the bracket.
One side features 18 former players that have gained much of their notoriety through their MLB accomplishments.
The other side includes 18 former players that may not be household names, but put together some of the best seasons or careers in team history. Bios for each of the 36 players are available online.
Voting will take place via Twitter at @chasriverdogs. The schedule for the first round of voting is as follows:
Wednesday, March 25: Region No. 2
Thursday, March 26: Region No. 3
Friday, March 27: Region No. 4