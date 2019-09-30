Oceanside senior Abbey Schimpf and the Landsharks won the eighth annual Women’s South Carolina Golf Association High School Invitational last weekend at Woodside Plantation Country Club in Aiken.
The two-time defending AAA state champion Landsharks shot a two-day total of 588 to finish just 12 strokes over par and 45 ahead of runner-up and AAAAA state champion Lexington.
Schimpf was the only golfer to finish under par, shooting a 1-under 143 to outlast Carolina Forest’s Mia Gray and Boiling Springs’ Mary Kathryn Talledo by one stroke.
Schimpf shot an even-71 in Saturday’s opening round, landing five birdies by the 14th hole. She didn't shoot any worse than par until the 16th hole.
She returned with four birdies in the second round on Saturday, three coming after the 10th hole. She shot par or better through her final six holes of the tournament.
Rachel Rich finished two strokes behind Schimpf, placing fourth overall for the Landsharks with an opening-round 71 followed by a 74 in the second round. Rich shot par or better through the front nine holes of the opening round.
Two strokes behind Rich, Emma Schimpf and Wando’s Regan Clifford tied for seventh. Both shot 73 in the opening round and 74 in the second. Schimpf didn’t bogey more than three holes in either round. Clifford either shot par or birdied from the fourth hole to the 16th in the first round, and from the 11th to the 17th in the second.
Kayla Bartemeyer tied for 14th place at 153 for Oceanside.
Wando placed ninth in the team standings as the only other local in the 15-school field. The Warriors shot 342 in the opening round but returned with a 366 the following day.
Ella Drew Dodd placed 47th at 178 for the Warriors. Grace Lindsey followed three strokes behind in 52nd and Marah Hanson landed 65th.