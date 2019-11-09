First Baptist fell to Ben Lippen, 26-10, in the opening round of the SCISA AAA playoffs Friday on James Island.
It’s the earliest postseason exit since 2015 for the Hurricanes, who spent the season positioned toward the top of the SCISA AAA state rankings.
Ben Lippen junior quarterback Will Taylor, a Clemson baseball commit, ran for two touchdowns and threw another.
Taylor connected with Evan Werner to lift the Falcons ahead 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.
First Baptist countered with a field goal five minutes later to pull within 7-3.
Taylor ran in two scores in the second quarter — the first with more than nine minutes to play and the second with less than 30 seconds remaining — to send Ben Lippen into halftime with a 20-3 advantage.
First Baptist trimmed the deficit down to two scores with a touchdown run from Davian Brown less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
William Reed-Simmons pushed Ben Lippen ahead 26-10 with a touchdown run four minutes later. Simmons finished with 155 yards on the ground.
First Baptist lost starting quarterback Will Daniel to injury for a large share of the game.
Ben Lippen advances to face Laurence Manning in the second round next week. First Baptist closes its season 8-4 overall.
Laurence Manning 40, Porter-Gaud 14
Wyatt Rowland put together 292 total yards to power Laurence Manning past Porter-Gaud, 40-14, in the opening round of the SCISA AAA playoffs Friday in Manning.
Rowland finished with five catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 105 yards and two more scores.
Laurence Manning outscored Porter-Gaud 33-7 in the second half.
Porter-Gaud last lost in the opening round in 2015. The Cyclones finish 5-6 overall in head coach Brad Bowles' first season.
Palmetto Christian 40, Wardlaw Academy 28
Connor Rourk ran for 258 yards and accounted for five touchdowns in Palmetto Christian’ 40-28 win at Wardlaw Academy in the opening round of the SCISA 8-man playoffs Friday in Johnston.
For Palmetto Christian, Kendall Chakeris ran for 68 yards with a touchdown and recorded 10 tackles, four for a loss with two sacks and forced fumble. Wyatt Shogren caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Rourk, and added nine tackles, three for a loss with one sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on defense. Carson Rourk led the Eagles with 17 tackles and a fumble recovery. Colson Gunn finished with 13 tackles and Grayson Campbell added nine.
Palmetto Christian advances to face Andrew Jackson Academy in the second round next week.