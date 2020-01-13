IMG_7898.jpg
Bishop England senior Patrick Antonelli logged his fourth double-double of the season against Wando on Saturday.

 Frankie Mansfield/Staff

Bishop England defeated Wando, 50-70, Saturday in Mount Pleasant.

It’s the first time since 2007-08 — and only the second time in history — that the Bishops have swept the season series against the crosstown rival Warriors.

Patrick Antonelli led the Bishops with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 13 assists. It was the fourth double-double of the season — the second in four days — for the senior point guard.

Five Bishops scored in double figures. Aidan McCool put up 15 points, also shooting 5-of-8 shooting. Cam Costa added 12, while Daniel Brooks and Jack Rider both added 11. The Bishops shot 60% as a team from the field, logging assists on 22 of 28 made baskets.

Bishop England led 25-10 after the first quarter and 41-22 by halftime. Sam Laydon finished with a team-best 13 points for Wando.

Bishop England, now positioned second in the Class AAA state rankings, improves to 16-0, 1-0 in Region 7-AAA. The Bishops travel to Waccamaw and Academic Magnet this week. Wando slips to 3-12 this season and will open region play at Berkeley on Tuesday before hosting Stratford on Friday.

Class AAAAA No. 6 Wando powered past AAA No. 3 Bishop England 56-38 in the girls matchup.

Dylan Silber scored 16 points with six rebounds and five assists for the Warriors, who led 20-8 after the first quarter and 33-13 by halftime.

Jahia Williams led Bishop England with eight points and five rebounds. Lauren Berrigan added eight points for the Bishops, who shot 27% from the field.

SCBCA state rankings AAAAA boys

1. Dorman

2. Mauldin

3. Irmo

4. Dutch Fork

5. Northwestern

6. Byrnes

7. Wade Hampton

8. River Bluff

9. Fort Dorchester

10. Clover

AAAAA girls

1. Clover

2. TL Hanna

3. Irmo

4. Goose Creek

5. Sumter

6. Wando

7. Westside

8. Socastee

9. Rock Hill

10. JL Mann

AAAA boys

1. Ridge View

2. Wren

3. Lower Richland

4. Aiken

5. AC Flora

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Myrtle Beach

8. Travelers Rest

9. Greenville

10. Marlboro County

AAAA girls

1. North Augusta

2. South Pointe

3. Ridge View

4. Westwood

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Orangeburg Wilkinson

7. Crestwood

8. Wilson

9. Blue Ridge

10. Bluffton

AAA boys

1. Keenan

2. Bishop England

3. Wade Hampton (H)

4. Union County

5. Georgetown

6. Southside

7. Seneca

8. Marion

9. Chapman

10. Indian Land

AAA girls

1. Marion

2. Manning

3. Bishop England

4. Dillon

5. Keenan

6. Woodruff

7. Camden

8. Seneca

9. Chester

10. Emerald

AA boys

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Lee Central

3. Christ Church

4. Whale Branch

5. Abbeville

6. Greer Middle College

7. North Charleston

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Burke

10. Barnwell

AA girls

1. East Clarendon

2. Christ Church

3. Lee Central

4. Saluda

5. Mullins

6. Woodland

7. Buford

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Andrew Jackson

10. Barnwell

Class A boys

1. Charleston Math & Science

2. Great Falls

3. Wagener -Salley

4. High Point

5. Scotts Branch

6. Military Magnet

7. Dixie

8. McCormick

9. C.E.Murray

10. Hemingway

Class A girls

1. Scotts Branch

2. Estill

3. High Point Academy

4. Military Magnet

5. Timmonsville

6. McCormick

7. Cross

8. Blackville-Hilda

9. Denmark-Olar

10. Lamar

