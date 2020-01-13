Bishop England defeated Wando, 50-70, Saturday in Mount Pleasant.
It’s the first time since 2007-08 — and only the second time in history — that the Bishops have swept the season series against the crosstown rival Warriors.
Patrick Antonelli led the Bishops with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 13 assists. It was the fourth double-double of the season — the second in four days — for the senior point guard.
Five Bishops scored in double figures. Aidan McCool put up 15 points, also shooting 5-of-8 shooting. Cam Costa added 12, while Daniel Brooks and Jack Rider both added 11. The Bishops shot 60% as a team from the field, logging assists on 22 of 28 made baskets.
Bishop England led 25-10 after the first quarter and 41-22 by halftime. Sam Laydon finished with a team-best 13 points for Wando.
Bishop England, now positioned second in the Class AAA state rankings, improves to 16-0, 1-0 in Region 7-AAA. The Bishops travel to Waccamaw and Academic Magnet this week. Wando slips to 3-12 this season and will open region play at Berkeley on Tuesday before hosting Stratford on Friday.
Class AAAAA No. 6 Wando powered past AAA No. 3 Bishop England 56-38 in the girls matchup.
Dylan Silber scored 16 points with six rebounds and five assists for the Warriors, who led 20-8 after the first quarter and 33-13 by halftime.
Jahia Williams led Bishop England with eight points and five rebounds. Lauren Berrigan added eight points for the Bishops, who shot 27% from the field.
SCBCA state rankings AAAAA boys
1. Dorman
2. Mauldin
3. Irmo
4. Dutch Fork
5. Northwestern
6. Byrnes
7. Wade Hampton
8. River Bluff
9. Fort Dorchester
10. Clover
AAAAA girls
1. Clover
2. TL Hanna
3. Irmo
4. Goose Creek
5. Sumter
6. Wando
7. Westside
8. Socastee
9. Rock Hill
10. JL Mann
AAAA boys
1. Ridge View
2. Wren
3. Lower Richland
4. Aiken
5. AC Flora
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Myrtle Beach
8. Travelers Rest
9. Greenville
10. Marlboro County
AAAA girls
1. North Augusta
2. South Pointe
3. Ridge View
4. Westwood
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Orangeburg Wilkinson
7. Crestwood
8. Wilson
9. Blue Ridge
10. Bluffton
AAA boys
1. Keenan
2. Bishop England
3. Wade Hampton (H)
4. Union County
5. Georgetown
6. Southside
7. Seneca
8. Marion
9. Chapman
10. Indian Land
AAA girls
1. Marion
2. Manning
3. Bishop England
4. Dillon
5. Keenan
6. Woodruff
7. Camden
8. Seneca
9. Chester
10. Emerald
AA boys
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Lee Central
3. Christ Church
4. Whale Branch
5. Abbeville
6. Greer Middle College
7. North Charleston
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Burke
10. Barnwell
AA girls
1. East Clarendon
2. Christ Church
3. Lee Central
4. Saluda
5. Mullins
6. Woodland
7. Buford
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Andrew Jackson
10. Barnwell
Class A boys
1. Charleston Math & Science
2. Great Falls
3. Wagener -Salley
4. High Point
5. Scotts Branch
6. Military Magnet
7. Dixie
8. McCormick
9. C.E.Murray
10. Hemingway
Class A girls
1. Scotts Branch
2. Estill
3. High Point Academy
4. Military Magnet
5. Timmonsville
6. McCormick
7. Cross
8. Blackville-Hilda
9. Denmark-Olar
10. Lamar