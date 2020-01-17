It’s been the same thing in Region 7-AAAAA girls basketball for a while now. Goose Creek finishes on top and Wando lands somewhere right behind.
The Gators have won six straight region championships. The Warriors have finished in second place five of those six years. It has to be getting old.
Especially to the 11 upperclassmen on the Warriors’ 15-man roster this year. That experience just means the majority of this Wando team has lived through the Gators reign for multiple years now. Could this be the season it comes to an end?
“Goose Creek is the top dog until someone knocks them off. We have a lot of respect for their program,” Wando coach Jeff Emory said. “But the region is wide open this year, if you ask me. Winning the region is always one of our goals and we like our chances just as much as anyone else this year.”
Wando (9-2, 1-0) has a different leading scorer nearly every night and has tweaks its starting lineup game to game. The Warriors are averaging about 14 more points per game than they did last season with seven players scoring four or better. They’ve registered assists on more than 65 percent of their made field goals this season.
“We’re not looking for superstars. We’re not looking for 20 points per game. We’re looking for five players to score 10 and we’ll win every game,” Emory said. “I love that we have a different leading scorer every time. Teams can’t key on any one person.”
Warriors senior Elizabeth Eads is a constant in the middle. The 6-foot forward is averaging a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds per game. She shoots 49 percent from the field, leads the team in blocks and has given away fewer turnovers than almost anyone on the team. Her twin sister, Katherine, is averaging seven boards and two blocks per game beside her.
“They’re a big part of what we want to do,” Emory said. “They’re seniors, they’re experienced. They’re leaders of our team this year."
Dylan Silber is just a sophomore but she’s scored more than 400 points since joining the varsity as an eighth-grader three years ago. She leads the team in scoring with 13 points per night. She can stretch the floor as one of the team’s best three-point shooters and is aggressive in the passing lanes on defense.
“She’s right there with our seniors as far as leadership goes. She’s been here as long as they have,” Emory said. “From her first day on the team, she took a role of learning and progressing. She takes her game very seriously. I don’t look at her as a sophomore. I look at her more as another senior.”
Senior Deveney Curry is also a solid three-point shooter, averaging seven points, three assists and two steals. Senior Maddie Davidson leads the team with nearly three steals and senior Rena Marraccini is another reliable guard in the backcourt.
“We have good basketball players struggling to get on the court right now. That’s how deep this team is,” Emory said. “We have a lot of players who can do a lot of different things for us. When we’re moving the ball and making defenses work, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
Wando appeared at No. 7 in the latest S.C. Basketball Coaches Association Class AAAAA state rankings. The Warriors have been ranked in the top 10 since the preseason. As has Goose Creek, who’s currently positioned fourth in Class AAAAA. The Warriors and Gators will meet Tuesday in Mount Pleasant and again in Goose Creek on Feb. 7 in what will likely go far in deciding the Region 7 title and postseason seeding.
"We have a good shot this year," Emory said. "When it’s right, it’s right."
Bishop England is listed third in the Class AAA rankings.
The Bishops are 9-6 overall, 2-0 in Region 7-AAA this season after losing four starters and about 85 percent of their scoring from last season’s state championship team.
Junior guard Lily Woods leads the teams with 10 points and three steals per game. Woods is most dangerous in transition and might be the Bishops’ best on-ball defender. She’s a six-time tennis state champion and played a huge role defensively for the Bishops basketball team in last season’s state title game.
“She wants to go, go, go,” Bishop England coach Paul Runey said. “She’s one heck of a competitor and that shows up on the basketball court. She just wants to get after it.”
Woods operates in the backcourt beside junior guard Jaiha Williams, who ranks second on the team with eight points per game. Ella Schar is scoring seven points with six rebounds. Emma Albano and Princess Scott are both averaging about six points with six boards.
The Bishops are pulling down about 10 more rebounds than their opponents every night and are forcing about 15 steals per game.
“We still have a lot to figure out,” Runey said. “But we’re putting some things together.”
Wando and Bishop England split the season series with the Bishops taking the first game, 54-52, in overtime in December and the Warriors winning in Mount Pleasant, 56-38, last week.
S.C. Basketball Coaches Association state rankings
5A Top 10 Boys
1. Dorman
2. Mauldin
3. Wade Hampton (G)
4. Irmo
5. Fort Dorchester
6. Northwestern
7. Dutch Fork
8. River Bluff
9. Byrnes
10. Blythewood
5A Top 10 Girls
1. Clover
2. TL Hanna
3. Irmo
4. Goose Creek
5. Sumter
6. Westside
7. Wando
8. Rock Hill
9. Jl Mann
10. Spartanburg
4A Boys Top 10
1. Ridge View
2. Lower Richland
3. AC Flora
4. Myrtle Beach
5. Travelers Rest
6. Wren
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. Aiken
9. Greenville
10. Daniel
4A Girls Top 10
1. North Augusta
2. Ridge View
3. South Pointe
4. Westwood
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Orangeburg Wilkinson
7. Wilson
8. Blue Ridge
9. Crestwood
10. Bluffton
3A Boys Top 10
1. Keenan
2. Bishop England
3. Wade Hampton
4. Union County
5. Georgetown
6. Seneca
7. Marion
8. Indian Land
9. Chapman
10. Edisto
3A Girls Top 10
1. Marion
2. Manning
3. Bishop England
4. Dillon
5. Keenan
6. Woodruff
7. Camden
8. Seneca
9. Chester
10. Emerald
2A Boys Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Lee Central
3. Christ Church
4. Whale Branch
5. Abbeville
6. Greer Middle College
7. North Charleston
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Burke
10. Barnwell/East Clarendon
2A Girls Top 10
1. Christ Church
2. East Clarendon
3. Mullins
4. Lee Central
5. Saluda
6. Woodland
7. Buford
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Andrew Jackson
10. Barnwell
1A Boys Top 10
1. Charleston Math & Science
2. Great Falls
3. Wagener -Salley
4. High Point
5. Scott’s Branch
6. Military Magnet
7. McCormick
8. Denmark -Olar
9. HKT
10. Dixie
1A Girls Top 10
1. Estill
2. Scott’s Branch
3. Lake View
4. High Point Academy
5. Military Magnet
6. Timmonsville
7. Cross
8. McCormick
9. Denmark-Olar
10. Blackville-Hilda