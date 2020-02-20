Oceanside moved past Eau Claire, 50-31 in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs Wednesday in Mount Pleasant.
The top-seeded Landsharks, Region 6 champions ranked fifth in the latest AA state polls, will host third seeded Woodland in the second round on Saturday.
Oceanside led Eau Claire 10-2 by the end of the first quarter. All-state senior Tristan Freeling scored the Landsharks’ final six points of the quarter.
The Landsharks surrendered just one field goal in the first quarter and only two in the second as they built a 21-7 lead by halftime.
Oceanside stretched its lead to 36-18 by the end of the third quarter. Freeling sealed the win with nine points in the fourth.
Jersiah Gurley led Eau Claire with 14 points. Sam Crowley and Drew Coleman both scored eight for Oceanside.
Woodland upset second-seeded East Clarendon, 56-34, in the opening round on Wednesday.
Philip Simmons fell to Johnsonville, 102-54, in the first round of the AA playoffs on Wednesday.
Savion Graves scored 27 points, while Quez Lewis added 25 for the Flashes, who had four players finish in double figures.
Johnsonville led 28-12 by the end of the first quarter and 41-28 by halftime. Philip Simmons scored the first nine points of the third quarter to pull within 41-37 before Johnsonville closed the quarter on a 27-5 run to take a 73-42 lead into the fourth.
Johnsonville — 20-1 overall, Region 7 champions and ranked sixth in AA — will host second-seeded North Charleston in the second round on Tuesday.
North Charleston blew out Barnwell 85-67 in the opening round on Wednesday.
Cougars wing Deshawn Murray scored a career-high 36 points, pushing the senior past 1,000 in his career. Doggie Brown added 29 points. Brown surpassed 1,500 career points earlier this month. Both Murray and Brown were named all-state this week.
Barnwell led North Charleston 23-15 at the end of the first quarter. The Cougars responded with a 30-point second quarter to take a 45-36 lead into halftime. North Charleston outscored Barnwell 40-31 in the second half.
Murray finished with 17 rebounds, as did senior Trenton Bennett. Reco Planter pulled down 10 boards for the Cougars, who grabbed 55 in all.
North Charleston is ranked No. 8 in the latest SCBCA AA state poll.