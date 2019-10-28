Oceanside shut out Johnsonville, 3-0, in the second round of the Class AA volleyball state playoffs Monday in Mount Pleasant.
Senior Kate Majewski led the Landsharks with 10 kills, the most she’s posted in any match since September. Her average of 3.3 kills per set was the highest on the team. She was especially sharp from the service line, landing four of the Landsharks' eight aces. Majewski averages about 1.6 aces per match.
Oceanside established itself early with a 25-8 win in the opening set. The Landsharks won the second 25-10 and shuffled in some of their depth to finish the match with a 25-20 win in the third set.
Olivia Yarborough finished with seven kills, while Taylor Hills added four. Reese Vorster accounted for three of the Landsharks’ four blocks. Hills scooped five digs and Sophie Meredith set up 25 assists.
Oceanside, the defending AA Lower State champion, will face the winner of Monday’s match between Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Timberland in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday.
This postseason will be the first in 20 years without Bishop England in a state championship match.
Gilbert eliminated Bishop England, 3-0, in the second round of the Class AAA playoffs on Monday.
The top-seeded Indians won the opening set 25-17 before taking a commanding lead with a 25-8 win in the second. The deficit was too much for the second-seeded Bishops to overcome as Gilbert closed the match 25-17 in the third.
Gilbert will face No. 1 seeded May River in the AAA Lower State semifinals on Wednesday.
Bishop England won 18 consecutive state championships from 2000-2017 before falling in the finals last year. The Bishops finish this season 16-23-1 overall.
Nearby Philip Simmons advanced to the third round of the AA postseason for the first time in program history with a 3-1 win second-round win at top-seeded East Clarendon on Monday.
The second-seeded Iron Horses moved ahead early with a 25-20 win in the opening set but the Wolverines answered with a 25-21 counter in the second. Philip Simmons reestablished itself with a 25-8 margin in the third set before finishing the match 25-20 in the fourth.
Maya Gerding led Philip Simmons with 11 kills and 19 digs. Alex Bobey and Maddie Moehlman both added eight. Kate Johnson logged three blocks. Freshmen Emma Varn and Emma Etheridge combined for 41 assists.
East Clarendon swept Philip Simmons in second round of the playoffs last season. The Iron Horses will next face third-seeded Carver’s Bay in the state quarterfinals Wednesday in Cainhoy.
Academic Magnet advanced as well, climbing out of an early hole to top Strom Thurmond, 3-1, Monday in North Charleston.
Strom Thurmond took the opening set 25-19. Academic Magnet answered with a 25-17 win in the second, followed by a 25-13 win in the third before finishing the match 25-16 in the fourth set.
The Raptors will host Dillon in a matchup of top seeds Wednesday in North Charleston.
Wando swept St. James, 3-0, in the opening round of the Class AAAAA volleyball state playoffs last Thursday in Mount Pleasant.
The defending Lower State champion Warriors took the opening set 25-9, and the second 25-11 before finishing the match 25-8 in the third.
Senior hitter Grae Gosnell posted a match-high 11 kills. Haley Jenness added 10. Aurie Fisher logged three blocks. Gosnell and Jenness were among five Warriors with two rejections. Gosnell also led Wando with six digs. McKinley Wing set up 14 assists.
Wando hosted third-seeded Spring Valley in the second round on Tuesday, after the Moultrie News went to press.
