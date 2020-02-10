Sincere Brown was the only one on stage not smiling. He was trying hard to temper his emotions.
First Baptist’s star receiver signed his letter, put down his pen and gazed toward the ceiling.
“It’s God, man,” Brown said in the moments after signing his letter of intent with South Florida last Wednesday. “It’s unreal. I never thought I’d see this day. I appreciate everything.”
Brown blossomed from relatively unknown to Division I signee over the past year. The 6-foot-4, three-star prospect committed to Appalachian State last summer. He flipped to South Florida in January amidst coaching changes at both schools.
“It was a love like I’ve never felt before,” Brown said of South Florida’s recruitment. “It’s just like family. Just like this place, First Baptist. It’s just another family that I’m going to.”
Brown was one of six First Baptist football players to sign on Wednesday, Feb. 5 — the largest class ever for the Hurricanes program.
Across town, Wando soccer standout Evan Posnanski announced his commitment to Brown. Posnanski chose the Ivy League Bears over several impressive opportunities, including reigning national champion Georgetown.
“He doesn’t just put work in on the field, but in the classroom as well,” Wando coach Shilo Tisdale said of the three-time state champion. “I can’t claim much of what he’s accomplished. It’s what he’s done since he was little to now. Hopefully we can win one more state championship so he has four fingers with rings.”
Posnanski was one of nine signees for Wando, part of a 2020 signing class that includes more than 20 so far this year. Warriors track and field state champion Morgan Bynum signed with Oklahoma State women’s soccer. Bynum is the third Warriors track and field athlete to matriculate to college soccer over the past two years.
“That just shows that we have some pretty well-rounded athletes here at Wando,” Warriors track coach Kevin Shiver said.
Oceanside produced 11 signees, six from its Lower State runner-up football team. Porter-Gaud celebrated four signees, including track and field state champions Catherine Billings to Sewanee and Ben McElveen to Wofford. Academic Magnet had two signees, one from its state semifinalist girls soccer team and one from its state semifinalist volleyball team. Bishop England pitcher Scrappy Anderson signed with USC Lancaster among the Bishops’ two signees.
Academic Magnet
Riley Haas, soccer, Richmond
Dessie Anne Nietert, volleyball, Dickinson
Bishop England
Maggie Runyon, golf, Newberry
William Anderson, baseball, USC Lancaster
First Baptist
Devin Ray, football, Newberry
Ethan Guest, football, Wingate
Joshua Blackstock, football, Brevard
Lucas Snow, football, Wingate
McKay Wilson, football, Hampden-Sydney
Sincere Brown, football, South Florida
Oceanside
Cole Sweeney, lacrosse, Furman
Kate Majewski, volleyball, Queens
Chris Haynes, soccer, Johnson and Wales
Jordan Duffie, swimming, Barton College
Chrisman Rand, swimming, Carson-Newman
Sean Cooney, football, Drake
Dylan Sebuck, football, South Carolina
Alex Dhabliwala, football, Catholic University
Myles Castain, football, Arkansas Baptist
Malachi Oree, football, Arkansas Baptist
Keegan Williams, football, UNC Charlotte
Porter-Gaud
Catherine Billings, track, Sewanee
Candler Fontaine, soccer, Wofford
Ben McElveen, cross country and track, Wofford
Holston Slack, football, Denison
Wando
Morgan Bynum, soccer, Oklahoma State
Evan Posnanski, soccer, Brown
Bailey Gallagher, swimming, Roanoke
Noah Davey, swimming, Keiser
Christopher Hills, swimming, Tampa
Evan Grant, baseball, USC Salkehatchie
Christian Wilcox, football, Albright
Simon Dickson, lacrosse, Haverford
Muireann Faber, lacrosse, Newberry