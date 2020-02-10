Sincere Brown was the only one on stage not smiling. He was trying hard to temper his emotions.

First Baptist’s star receiver signed his letter, put down his pen and gazed toward the ceiling.

“It’s God, man,” Brown said in the moments after signing his letter of intent with South Florida last Wednesday. “It’s unreal. I never thought I’d see this day. I appreciate everything.”

Brown blossomed from relatively unknown to Division I signee over the past year. The 6-foot-4, three-star prospect committed to Appalachian State last summer. He flipped to South Florida in January amidst coaching changes at both schools.

“It was a love like I’ve never felt before,” Brown said of South Florida’s recruitment. “It’s just like family. Just like this place, First Baptist. It’s just another family that I’m going to.”

Brown was one of six First Baptist football players to sign on Wednesday, Feb. 5 — the largest class ever for the Hurricanes program.

Across town, Wando soccer standout Evan Posnanski announced his commitment to Brown. Posnanski chose the Ivy League Bears over several impressive opportunities, including reigning national champion Georgetown.

IMG_0920.jpg
“He doesn’t just put work in on the field, but in the classroom as well,” Wando coach Shilo Tisdale said of the three-time state champion. “I can’t claim much of what he’s accomplished. It’s what he’s done since he was little to now. Hopefully we can win one more state championship so he has four fingers with rings.”

Posnanski was one of nine signees for Wando, part of a 2020 signing class that includes more than 20 so far this year. Warriors track and field state champion Morgan Bynum signed with Oklahoma State women’s soccer. Bynum is the third Warriors track and field athlete to matriculate to college soccer over the past two years.

“That just shows that we have some pretty well-rounded athletes here at Wando,” Warriors track coach Kevin Shiver said.

Oceanside produced 11 signees, six from its Lower State runner-up football team. Porter-Gaud celebrated four signees, including track and field state champions Catherine Billings to Sewanee and Ben McElveen to Wofford. Academic Magnet had two signees, one from its state semifinalist girls soccer team and one from its state semifinalist volleyball team. Bishop England pitcher Scrappy Anderson signed with USC Lancaster among the Bishops’ two signees.

CCSD Signing Day

Charleston County School District celebrated 40 athletes from 10 different sports and six different schools at its annual Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday.

Academic Magnet

Riley Haas, soccer, Richmond

Dessie Anne Nietert, volleyball, Dickinson

Bishop England

Maggie Runyon, golf, Newberry

William Anderson, baseball, USC Lancaster

First Baptist

Devin Ray, football, Newberry

Ethan Guest, football, Wingate

Joshua Blackstock, football, Brevard

Lucas Snow, football, Wingate

McKay Wilson, football, Hampden-Sydney

Sincere Brown, football, South Florida

Oceanside

Cole Sweeney, lacrosse, Furman

Kate Majewski, volleyball, Queens

Chris Haynes, soccer, Johnson and Wales

Jordan Duffie, swimming, Barton College

Chrisman Rand, swimming, Carson-Newman

Sean Cooney, football, Drake

Dylan Sebuck, football, South Carolina

Alex Dhabliwala, football, Catholic University

Myles Castain, football, Arkansas Baptist

Malachi Oree, football, Arkansas Baptist

Keegan Williams, football, UNC Charlotte

Porter-Gaud

Catherine Billings, track, Sewanee

Candler Fontaine, soccer, Wofford

Ben McElveen, cross country and track, Wofford

Holston Slack, football, Denison

Wando

Morgan Bynum, soccer, Oklahoma State

Evan Posnanski, soccer, Brown

Bailey Gallagher, swimming, Roanoke

Noah Davey, swimming, Keiser

Christopher Hills, swimming, Tampa

Evan Grant, baseball, USC Salkehatchie

Christian Wilcox, football, Albright

Simon Dickson, lacrosse, Haverford

Muireann Faber, lacrosse, Newberry

