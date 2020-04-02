The S.C. High School League isn't ready to cancel spring sports.
The league’s executive committee met by teleconference on Thursday to weigh available options that would still comply with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order for schools to remain closed through April. The league has already, in accordance, suspended athletic activities through the month.
“Our partnership with the academic community will determine what the future holds for our member schools and spring sports season,” the league said through a release on Thursday. “We are remaining idle for a statewide update on school closures by the Governor’s Office as well as the State Department of Education.”
The league has begun considering the possibility for teams to participate in virtual conditioning, and added that all avenues to keep athletes and coaches active during the postponement are being explored. Options for shortening the season, playing into the summer, adjusting (or even eliminating) the postseason and restricting fan attendance have also been discussed.
“We are excited at the idea of providing another form of interaction between our coaches and student-athletes that will keep them safe but also allow fellowship and conditioning,” league commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “We must seek avenues digitally and virtually that can improve the separation anxiety some may be experiencing. These are trying times that require some innovative methods to conquer.”
The league will meet again on April 22 to further review the spring sports schedule.