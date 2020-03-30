Mike Howard has been named the new head football coach at St. John’s High School.
Howard is a former assistant at Stall and Northwood Academy. He will officially take over the Islanders program this summer.
“During my career, I have coached offense, defense, special teams, and served as a strength and conditioning coordinator,” said Howard. “I have coached on some extraordinary college and high school staffs and believe those experiences have prepared me for this day.”
Howard is originally from Homer, Louisiana. He played collegiately at Charleston Southern, rotating between a number of positions on offense and defense.
Following an honorable discharge from the United States Army, undergraduate studies at Charleston Southern, and graduate studies at The Citadel, Howard began his coaching career in 2009 at Stall as the Warriors’ defensive coordinator. He later had college coaching stints at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Charleston Southern and Coffeyville Community College.
“Coach Howard is a young, energetic guy with a tremendous football IQ and I think he’s worth getting really excited about,” St. John’s athletic director Kevin Hammack said. “I can’t wait until the community meets him.”
Howard returned to the Lowcountry high school scene in 2015 where he resumed his teaching and coaching career at Northwood Academy; he also served as the Chargers’ sports performance coordinator. Howard moved back to Stall in 2019 and helped the Warriors pick up their first-ever region win at the SCHSL Class AAAAA level.
“Howard was the obvious choice from an outstanding field of candidates,” St. John’s Principal Steve Larson said. “What was evident throughout the process was Mike’s compassion for students, teaching abilities, leadership qualities, and football knowledge.”