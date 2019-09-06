Two top-ranked sister schools are set to collide in what should be an explosive showdown next Friday.
Oceanside is listed sixth in the Class AA state rankings for the second straight week, although now tied with Southside Christian. The 2-0 Landsharks followed a 58-12 season-opening win over Baptist Hill with a 49-7 Week 1 road win over Savannah Christian in Georgia last Friday.
Gray is ranked eighth in AA again this week. The 1-1 War Eagles recovered from a 62-47 loss to Gilbert in their season opener with a 63-12 win at Swansea last week.
The two relatively new sister schools — Gray in its sixth season and Oceanside in its fourth — will meet next Friday at The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium in downtown Charleston. The top-10 matchup features two of the state’s leading passers. Gray senior Hunter Helms leads the state with more than 800 yards, while Oceanside senior Sean Cooney is fourth, having thrown for 640 yards in two games.
Oceanside is 1-0 all-time against Gray, winning 34-33 last season at S.C. State’s Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg.
Timberland remains third in AA, its position since the preseason. Oceanside and Timberland meet in the regular-season finale, likely the Region 6-AA championship game, Oct. 25 in Mount Pleasant.
Berkeley moved into the AAAAA top 10 for the first time this season. The Stags are 2-0 following a 56-12 win over Stall with a 40-point shutout of Ashley Ridge. Berkeley will next face Fort Dorchester Sept. 20 in North Charleston. Fort Dorchester has been ranked third in AAAAA since the preseason. The 2-0 Patriots have defeated Glynn (Ga.) 31-6 and Cane Bay 49-0. Fort Dorchester and Wando meet Sept. 13 in Mount Pleasant.
Baptist Hill remained eighth in Class A despite beginning the season 0-2 with a 58-12 road loss to Oceanside and a 31-12 home loss to Bishop England. St. John’s (1-1) fell out of the Class A rankings after a 59-0 loss to AA No. 10 Andrew Jackson last week.
Summerville (AAAAA) and Hanahan (AAA) did not receive top 10 votes for the first time this season.
SCHSL Sept. 3 S.C. Prep Media state rankings
Class AAAAA
1. Dutch Fork (11)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Byrnes
5. Dorman
6. T.L. Hanna
7. Sumter
8. River Bluff
9. West Florence
10. Berkeley
Receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Nation Ford, Greenwood
Class AAAA
1. Myrtle Beach (11)
2. Hartsville
3. Daniel
4. North Myrtle Beach
5. South Pointe
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Greer
8. Wilson
9. Ridge View
T10. AC Flora
T10. North Augusta
Receiving votes: Wren, Eastside, Walhalla
Class AAA
1. Chester (10)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Chapman
4. May River
5. Hampton
6. Camden
7. Storm Thurmond
8. Gilbert
9. Woodruff
10. Cheraw
Receiving votes: Aynor, Union County, Pendleton, Marion, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Newberry
Class AA
1. Abbeville (11)
2. Barnwell
3. Timberland
4. Bamburg-Ehrhardt
5. Saluda
T6. Southside Christian
T6. Oceanside Collegiate
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Whale Branch
10. Andrew Jackson
Receiving votes: Blacksburg, Pageland Central, Carvers Bay, Andrews, Batesburg-Leesville, East Clarendon, Woodland, Lewisville
Class A
1. Green Sea-Floyds (9)
2. Wagener-Salley (1)
T3. Lamar
T3. Ridge View
5. Blackville-Hilda
6.C.E. Murray
7.Branchville
8. Baptist Hill
9. Denmark-Olar
T10. McBee
T10. Calhoun Falls Charter
Receiving votes: Ridge Spring-Monetta, Williston Elko, Whitmire, Dixie, Hemingway, St. John's, Great Falls, McCormick, Cross, Ware Shoals.