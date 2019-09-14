Jacob Godek booted a 37-yard field goal in overtime to give The Citadel a 27-24 victory over Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24 ot
Records: The Citadel (1-2), Georgia Tech (1-2)
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
Series: GT leads 10-1
How it Happened
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter as Brandon Rainey hit Raleigh Webb on a 30-yard touchdown pass.
GT tied the game earlier in the second quarter before the Bulldogs put together a 13-play drive right before halftime.
Dante Smith capped that drive with a 12-yard touchdown to give The Citadel a 14-6 lead at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets tied the game early in the second half on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Johnson to Jalen Camp.
The Bulldogs had an answer for the touchdown with a nine-play drive that covered 75 yards. Rainey took care of the final 22 yards on a counter play that allowed him to walk into the end zone.
With the game tied 21-21 late in the fourth quarter, Brian Murdaugh led an 11-play drive that ended with a 47-yard field goal from Jacob Godek with 1:51 to play.
GT used a big kickoff return to set up a Brenton King 34-yard field goal as time expired.
The Yellow Jackets got the ball to start overtime. The Bulldog defense got a sack from Joseph Randolph II on third down that forced GT into a long field goal. The 46-yard field goal attempt was wide left.
The Bulldogs got the ball and ran three plays up the middle to get to the 20-yard line. That set up Godek to kick the game-winner from 37-yards out.
Inside the Numbers
The victory was the ninth all-time against a FBS opponent.
It is the first win on an FBS opponent since a 23-22 victory over South Carolina in 2015.
The victory was the first over Georgia Tech in 11 meetings with the Yellow Jackets. It is just the second time the Yellow Jackets have lost to a FCS opponent.
The eight-point halftime lead was the largest by a FCS team over Georgia Tech dating back to 1937.
The Bulldogs controlled the clock the entire game as they held the ball for 41:50. They had it for at least nine minutes in all four quarters, including 11:25 in the second quarter and 11:52 in the fourth quarter.
The offense ran for 320 yards and two touchdowns. It is the most rushing yards against a FBS opponent since rushing for 350 against South Carolina in 2015.
Clay Harris led the ground attack with 93 yards on 26 carries.
Brandon Rainey added 70 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
Rainey also threw a touchdown pass to Raleigh Webb.
It marks the fourth-straight game Rainey has rushed for and thrown a touchdown pass in the same game.
Dante Smith rushed for 43 yards on six carries. He scored from 12 yards out in the second quarter. Smith now has three career rushing touchdowns, all coming against FBS opponents.
Brian Murdaugh played the first significant snaps of his career, rushing 11 times for 21 yards. He led the Bulldogs on the drive late in the fourth quarter.
Sean-Thomas Faulkner led the defense with seven tackles, all solo.
Joseph Randolph II registered a pair of sacks, including one in overtime.
Dewey Greene IV recorded his first career sack in the fourth quarter.
Jacob Godek connected on field goals of 47 and 37 yards. He also recorded a tackle on a kickoff.
Up Next
The Bulldogs welcome Charleston Southern to Johnson Hagood Stadium on Sept. 21. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.