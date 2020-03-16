Prospective athletes have much more to consider now in weighing their high school options.
Legislation passed by the S.C. High School League last week will redefine athletic eligibility within public, private and charter schools. Two particular amendments to the league’s by-laws will have significant implications locally.
Students who attend a charter or private school not located within the defined attendance zone of the public school in which they live will no longer be immediately eligible to compete in athletics their freshman season, no matter varsity or sub-varsity. Students have, in the past, been immediately eligible as long as they enrolled in the school by the ninth grade. This was commonly referred to as the ninth-grade rule.
Bishop England all-state senior point guard Patrick Antonelli, for instance, lives in Wando’s attendance zone. A player like Antonelli, who lives outside of the attendance zone Bishop England has been assigned — Antonelli lives in Mount Pleasant and attended Cario Middle School, a Wando feeder school — would now be ineligible to play for the Bishops their freshman season, even on the junior varsity.
Bishop England’s attendance zone has been traditionally defined as Charleston County, which includes Mount Pleasant. The private Catholic school was grandfathered the attendance zone when it moved from downtown Charleston to Daniel Island in 1998 in some part to help maintain its traditional draw through the parochial school feeder system spread throughout the Lowcountry. That’s changing as well. Bishop England’s attendance zone has been redefined to match that of nearby Philip Simmons, a public school that opened in Cainhoy in 2017, because the Bishops did not share a common superintendent with Charleston County.
“You’ve taken school choice off of the table,” Bishop England athletic director Paul Runey said. “Our students are coming to Bishop England for more reasons than athletics. But any kid that does want to play a sport, now it’s something they have to consider.”
Another significant amendment involves transferring between privates and charters, and public schools within the same attendance zone. In the past, students have been able to transfer from public schools to a charter or private — and vice versa — within the same attendance zone and remain immediately eligible to participate athletically. That sort of transfer must now sit out 365 days the same way a transfer from outside of the school zone would.
Tristan Freeling was the leading scorer last year for the boys basketball team at Wando, the state’s largest public school. He transferred ahead of his senior season this summer to Oceanside, a public charter that opened in Mount Pleasant in 2016. Freeling was immediately eligible because Oceanside shares Wando’s attendance zone and both principals signed off on the move. Under the new rules, though, Freeling would have had to sit out 365 days — which would’ve exhausted his high school eligibility — had he decided to transfer from Wando to Oceanside.
“This move by the SCHSL is a frontal assault on school choice,” Oceanside principal Brenda Corley told the school’s parents last week. “It is important to also note that this rule only affects single member district schools, and charter and private schools. This discriminatory policy is meant only to protect the establishment and good old boy system.”
Both amendments, decided by overwhelming margins, were proposed by Ozzie Ahl, principal of public school Rock Hill High and a former soccer and football coach at public Northwestern, also located in Rock Hill. Legion Collegiate Academy, a public charter operated by the same management group as Gray Collegiate in Columbia and Oceanside in Mount Pleasant, opened in Rock Hill this summer. Legion shares an attendance zone with South Pointe, another public school in Rock Hill, meaning prospective student athletes within Rock Hill High’s attendance zone will no longer be eligible as freshmen at Legion.
All four of Ahl’s proposed amendments passed — an unusually high rate of success. One affected children of teachers who don’t teach in attendance zones in which they live. Another tightened up the language in the by-laws that outlined voting on classification alignment from five years ago.
Seven of the 14 proposed amendments to the legislative assembly failed, including both proposed by Oceanside to better define the participation rules in football and eligibility in general. The first was voted down unanimously, the latter failed by a vote of 208.1 to 6. Oceanside was forced to forfeit four wins for playing what were deemed ineligible players from its junior varsity on its varsity football team this fall.
A proposal by Spartanburg District Four Superintendent Dr. Rallie Liton to move charter and private schools into their own postseason bracket was not passed. The motion failed with a vote of 113.72 to 100.29, short of the two-thirds required to pass.
Moving charter and private schools into their own postseason bracket would likely send school administrators and the league to court as state law prohibits public charter schools from being treated differently than traditional public schools. A potential class-action lawsuit regarding the approved amendments is being discussed.
The approved amendments do not affect schools, such as privates Porter-Gaud and First Baptist, who compete within the S.C. Independent School Association, rather than the S.C. High School League.