The rapid reclamation of new Wando football coach Rocco Adrian

Rocco Adrian is making good on his promise.
Wando promoted Adrian to interim head football coach on Wednesday. Adrian has spent the past four years as an assistant with the Warriors, the past two as the varsity defensive backs coach.
He replaces Jimmy Noonan, who resigned as the Warriors head coach in February before accepting the Georgetown head job less than a month later.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Adrian said. “But I’m excited for the opportunity. I’m excited for the challenge. I can’t wait to tackle this thing.”
Adrian spent his first eight years out of college as an assistant at Christ Church, the final two as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. He then spent the next decade in the college ranks with stops at his alma mater Furman, North Greenville and then Gardner-Webb.
He’s the son of longtime college coach Pete Adrian, the head coach at Norfolk State from 2005-14.
“Football is in my family’s blood,” Adrian said. “We've all spent our lives in the game.”
Adrian was out of coaching five years ago though. His brother, Zac, had been battling cancer for two years. Adrian sensed his condition was worsening and wanted to be more available to his younger brother. He needed a more flexible schedule. The demands of the game just wouldn't allow it. So Adrian left football and went into business with a few friends operating a rental company.
Zac, a former punter at Bethune Cookman, could sense how badly his brother missed the game. Adrian would assure him that he was fine but Zach could see through that. So Zac urged his brother to get back into it. Follow what he loved. Adrian promised he one day would.
Zac passed way in 2015 after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 36 years old.
“That’ll change you,” Adrian said. “I definitely have better perspective of life now.”
Adrian’s ability to challenge adversity was one of the first things that Jamel Smith mentioned of his former secondary coach. Smith served as defensive coordinator at Wando before accepting the head job at Lucy Beckham this offseason.
“He was always the guy that wanted to take on that challenge,” Smith said. “I always noticed when things got rough, when we hit adversity, Roc was the first one to stand up and take that on.”
Nothing was tougher for Adrian than literally watching his brother take his last breathe. He struggled for months to make sense of things. Then football unexpectedly reentered his life.
Wando athletics director Bob Hayes, a Furman grad himself, knew Adrian through their ties to the Paladins community. Hayes offered Adrian a volunteer coaching spot on the Warriors B-Team four years ago. Adrian was promoted to the junior varsity the following season and then awarded a full-time position on the varsity staff a year later.
“He’s a natural leader. People gravitate toward him,” Smith said. “You could just tell he was going to be a head coach. He’s supposed to be a head coach.”
There was some thought Smith might take over the head job at Wando. But when Smith landed at Lucy Beckham, he urged Adrian to apply for the Wando opening. Adrian, also an assistant wrestling coach at Wando, was chasing a region championship on the mat at the time and didn’t initially apply.
“I hadn’t really had a chance to consider it because we were in the middle of wrestling season,” Adrian said. “But as time went on it seemed like more and more of a possibility. I thought, ‘OK, let’s do this.’”
Adrian’s hiring was well received within a group text between Wando football players. Most of them wanted someone from within, someone they were familiar with — a head start that’s become especially valuable with the way the current coronavirus pandemic has shut down high school athletics for the time being.
Adrian's players describe him as a family man, one who genuinely cares about his team. They say he’s one of the more vocal coaches on the sidelines. He’s bursting with energy. He can often be found jumping around as he leads the pregame warm-ups. They say he’s one of the cooler coaches. He relates to his players. And if anything about the Warriors' program is about to change, it's probably first going to be the music selections.
“He’s a really good guy who actually wants to get to know you,” said Wando senior Will Pickren, who was named a North-South all-star as captain of Adrian’s secondary this season. “He has incredible energy. I think he adds a different type of flair for Wando. Everyone on the team is really excited.”
Adrian understands the challenge that he's undertaking. Wando has the largest enrollment in the state but, despite its overwhelming success in most other sports, has struggled to ever produce a consistent postseason threat in football. The community is different from most in the diverse offerings for students. There's a charter school located within two miles, a private school within 10, and plenty more options scattered nearby.
"High school football is high school football," Adrian explained. "There's a lot for these kids to do in Mount Pleasant. We've got to make football exciting around here. We've got to make these kids want to be Wando Warriors. These are smart, hardworking kids in this community and our job is to make help them become the best version of themselves. Football is our best way to do that."
Adrian wasn't coaching football five years ago. But when his life was turned upside down, it was the game that saved him. He's never looked back. He went from a volunteer to an assistant and is now the head coach of the biggest school in the state. All in four years.
Little brother would be so proud of how big brother has kept his promise.