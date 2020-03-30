The sibling rivalry that's propelled two of Bishop England's best

A
few years from now, Leo Albano will be a high school football star.
Newspapers will line their pages with stories of his legend. Coaches will game plan against him to little avail. Defenses will tremble at the sight of the quarterback in green. He’ll become a fan favorite at Bishop England. He’ll break records. King Leo, they’ll call him.
Right now, though, he’s your typical seventh-grader on any middle school team. He’s rounding into a pretty good athlete so he bounces around to few different positions. His dad is a coach. And somewhere nearby at nearly every practice and certainly every game is his sister Emma, a ballerina two years younger than Leo, prancing and pirouetting around the field.
“I don’t know if it embarrassed him but you can imagine,” their mother, Wendy, says with a laugh. “She and Leo have always been pretty close.”
A few years from now, Emma will be a freshman at Bishop England. Her brother is, by now, the aforementioned stud. He’s unusually humble for his age considering his accomplishments. Still, he casts an inescapable shadow. Emma has swapped her ballet slippers for track spikes by now. She’s been told her balance and coordination should translate well into a future throwing the discus and shot put. Leo doesn’t run track. This is her opportunity to distinguish herself.
Emma’s first high school meet finally arrives. She’s anxious. Among her competitors today is Raven Saunders. Emma is a fan. A few years from now, Saunders will be throwing in the Olympics. Right now, though, she’s Emma’s introduction to high school track and field. Emma waits nervously to be called to the thrower’s ring. Butterflies flutter in her stomach.
“Albano,” a coach hollers aloud. He pauses.
“Albano?” he repeats to be sure that he read that right. “There’s another Albano?”
Emma lets out a sarcastic grumble of frustration.
“Yeah,” she confirms behind an exaggerated eye roll. “I’m Leo’s little sister.”
***
It’s not yet 7 a.m. when Mike Darnell stumbles upon something that most will never witness.
Leo is home on spring break. He’s found his way into the weight room at Bishop England this morning. Leo won two state championships as an all-state centerfielder for Darnell’s baseball team. He was all-state in football and basketball too. Now he’s a sophomore receiver on the football team at Notre Dame.
“Not a lot the guy couldn’t do,” Darnell said. “He’s just a natural.”
Emma is a five-time state champion, winning four in track and field and another in basketball. She too is headed to Notre Dame, as a thrower for the Irish track team. And she’s quick to let you know that going to Notre Dame was actually her idea long before it ever was Leo’s.
“She’s a hard worker. She’ll push herself as far as she can,” Bishop England track coach Tony Colizzi said. “Sometimes I have to tell her to relax a little bit.”
Emma is in the weight room with her brother this morning. Or is he with her? There is some debate over who actually initiates these early morning workouts. Leo says it’s Emma that demands they begin at 6 a.m. Emma says it’s Leo that drags her out of bed. Either way, the two Albanos are the only ones in here right now.
Darnell spots the training session as he walks by an open doorway. Leo seems to be directing this morning’s workout. Today’s conditioning circuit is mostly abdominal exercises — routines that Leo learned at school and assures Emma she can expect to see when she arrives. Emma seems a little annoyed with her brother this morning but proceeds. Back and forth the two swap sets, each time upping the ante for the next to follow.
“They’re both competitors. Siblings are naturally going to compete,” Darnell said. “But those two are not going to let many people see that side.
“Most of the time you see them in public, they’re each other’s biggest fans. They’re always cheering each other on. But every now and then, if you’re around them enough, you’ll see that little competitive side between the two of them.”
Wendy has, of course, seen that side many times. Emma was enamored with Leo growing up but that doesn’t mean she would succumb easily. She tagged along, as little sisters will, sure, but she always firmly held her ground. Wendy doesn’t even like playing board games with the two of them anymore because even games of dominoes would get too intense. Neither could ever allow the other to gain the upper hand when they were younger. Their birthdays are close enough that they often shared parties. Some years went better than others; Emma typically stole the show. Who had more french fries, who had more milk in their cup — everything mattered.
“Emma is the first-born in our house. She’s not, actually, but you would think she is. She fits that personality,” Wendy said. “If they’re working out together, even if it doesn’t seem like it, I think they secretly enjoy spending that time together.”
***
Emma was doing her usual ballet routine at her brother’s football practice when a track coach noticed her footwork and balance as she twirled down the sideline.
“He asked if I had ever considered throwing the discus,” Emma remembers. She didn’t even know what a discus was at the time.
“I ended up being decent at it and got to incorporate spinning in circles. So what’s not to love?”
Despite her ballet background, Emma had little interest in joining the dance or cheer team. Track and field could set her apart, she figured. It could be something for the incoming freshman to make her own at a small, private school of which her brother was garnering a large share of the athletic accolades.
“Emma is Leo’s No. 1 fan, hands down. But there was a moment or two early on I think she was unsure of how everything would go,” Wendy said. “She was worried that people would expect her to be another Leo. We told her, ‘You’re in charge of that. You can go in there as Leo’s little sister or you can go in as Emma and make your way.’ And I think she did.”
Emma won a lower state championship in discus as a freshman and finished third at the state meet. No other freshmen even placed at state.
She added about 12 feet to her discus toss by sophomore year, good enough to win her first state championship. She placed sixth in shot put too, compiling more points herself in those two events than 13 teams did at the entire meet.
“She has a drive, this rare work ethic to become as good as she possibly can be,” Colizzi said. “I think she actually finds peace in doing stuff. She’d rather be out there pushing herself than sitting around.”
Emma won a state title with the basketball team the winter of her junior year, then repeated as state champion in discus a few months later with a personal best of 129 feet and 6 inches. She won the event by more than 19 feet. She also took bronze in the shot put to help the Bishops win their second team title of the past three years. Leo and the baseball team won their second straight state title four days later.
“She may not be the smartest or the most athletic but she’s definitely the hardest working, which makes up for any deficiencies she has,” Leo said, unable to pass up the opportunity to poke fun at his little sister.
“She’s the hardest working person I’ve ever met,” he reiterates more seriously. “Whether in school, athletics or her faith.”
Emma went on to compete at the New Balance national championships later that month. She placed 25th in the country with a throw well under her personal best. Had she landed her same throw from state at nationals, she would’ve placed fifth in the entire country.
Emma was named a captain of the cross country team this fall. The honor has little to do with her performance. She’s average in the distance running competition she calls “one of the hardest things she’s ever done.” It’s more a representation of her as a teammate and competitor.
“She sets the bar,” said Colizzi, who also coaches cross country. “Even in something like distance running that she isn’t used to. She’s a leader.”
Emma lettered in basketball again this winter. She entered the spring as the favorite to again win state in discus. She was also less than a foot behind the state’s top returning shot putter from last season.
The COVID-19 coronavirus has put her senior track season on hold this spring. It’s becoming less likely every passing week that schools remain closed that she’ll get to defend her state title one more time. Still, she’s training as if she might.
“It’s been hard to sit still. But this virus isn’t going to keep us from putting in the time and effort it takes to win a state championship if presented with the opportunity,” Emma said. “And I’m lucky enough to have a brother to push me since I’m stuck with Leo for the next few months.”
***
Emma and Leo have outgrown their sibling rivalry — well, mostly — as the two have grown older. The elder is now two years removed from high school, while the younger has found her niche in a sport her big brother has no claim.
“It’s reached a point that I don’t think I can beat him at literally anything,” Emma admitted. “I’m sure if he picked up a discus, he could go out there and throw it just as far. I have no doubts.”
She pauses before adding, “But until I see him do it, I’m going to believe I’m better than him at it.”
And the respect is mutual.
“She might be grinding harder than anyone on the Notre Dame football team at the moment,” Leo said. That would include him.
Their connection already precedes them at Notre Dame. Emma attended a throwing camp with the Irish last summer. Leo showed up just to watch. The track coach spotted him. He wasn’t surprised. He was already aware, maybe by the distinct name, that his sister was out there throwing.
“He’s incredibly supportive,” Emma said. “I think he decided a long time ago that I was going to be up there with him.”
Both seem genuinely happy to be reunited next year in college. Emma has already laid claim to using Leo’s closet as overflow — at least half, she says, because the ones in the dorms just aren’t large enough.
“It’ll make me look so cool when I get to hang out with all his friends,” Emma said. “He just doesn’t know it yet.”
“It’s going to be interesting to say the least,” Leo said.
Emma postponed signing her letter of intent with Notre Dame until Leo could be home to be there with her at the celebration.
The roles were reversed two years ago. It was Leo celebrating his commitment to Notre Dame in front of a full auditorium then. Now it’s Emma surrounded by friends, family, teammates and coaches in the more modest school library.
Leo shows up appropriately decked out in Irish gear. He hangs mostly in the back, allowing his sister to have her time, but is quick to clap and cheer. This is what she’s earned, he figures. The demands of his schedule, baseball and then college, kept Leo from attending some of Emma’s greatest athletic accomplishments. Today is her well-deserved, even long-awaited moment in the spotlight. He’s happy to take a backseat to witness.
Today, he is the other Albano. It’s a situation of which he’s somewhat unfamiliar. A dynamic his sister knows better. But one that after years of trying to distinguish themselves, neither of the two siblings — both Bishop England greats and now both Notre Dame athletes — seems to mind much anymore.