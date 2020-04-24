The unexpected challenger that stopped the three-time reigning champions

It was an eerie feeling seeing everyone shuffling in and out of the game like that.
“You could kind of tell what was happening,” Wando senior forward Jackson Stebbins said. “It was weird though. You weren’t sure if you should be sad. Or if this was the end.”
Every one of the 38 players on Wando’s varsity soccer team touched the field during an otherwise ordinary early-season game one Friday in March. Only the eldest remained in the end. From the forwards to the keeper, every one who finished the game on the Warriors’ side was a senior — a sort of farewell bid in anticipation of the seemingly inevitable.
“We just didn’t know what was next,” Wando coach Shilo Tisdale said. “If anything.”
The S.C. High School League officially canceled all spring sports on Wednesday. The spring seasons had been suspended since March 16 amid coronavirus concerns.
The league’s executive committee was in a video conference Wednesday morning when S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman announced that all state public schools would remain closed through the rest of the school year. There was little discussion among the league’s committee members before a unanimous vote decided the fate of the spring season.
“No one could have predicted mid-March that we would be making this announcement,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “The hope we had for a continuation of spring athletics, although admirable, is unrealistic.”
Many seniors had seemingly already come to grips with the impact the health crisis was and would continue to have on the closing months of their high school careers. There was some slim hope, though improbable, that there might still be an opportunity for an abbreviated season or a region tournament, maybe some sort of accelerated playoff format. The spring is especially important for a Lowcountry area that excels during the season more than any other. The Lowcountry had 20 different teams place either first or second in the state last spring.
Competition would be impossible, though, without school facilities being open. Closing schools meant closing the fields and locker rooms and training rooms on campus too. So for the first time since World War II (although not all spring sports date back that far) there will be no state champions this spring.
“It felt like a drama show,” Stebbins said. “We’d see an update and it boosted your hopes a little bit. Then it was over. No games. No playoffs. Nothing. It was weird.”
Especially weird for seniors like Stebbins or his Wando teammates Trevor Leithauser and Evan Posnanski. The three haven’t gone a season of high school soccer without winning a state championship. Just one other school (Irmo) has ever won four straight state titles in Class AAAA or higher.
“I wanted to win state for the younger guys as much as myself,” Leithauser said. “Guys like (Billy) Brittelli, (Zach) Aversano, (Logan) Chalfie were the guys when I was a freshman. (Charlie) Marino and (Andrew) Pickhardt carried the team and helped me get my first two state championships. This was our year to lead the team and set the stage for the younger guys.”
The three senior Warriors are also just 11 wins away from reaching 100 in their careers, also thought to be an extremely exclusive accomplishment — if it’s ever been accomplished — in the state.
"We knew after winning state our freshman year we had a chance to do something special," Stebbins said. "Our destiny the next three years would always be in our control."
Until it wasn't.
Bishop England senior pitcher William Anderson knows that incomplete feeling. Scrappy, as they call him, has won a state championship every year of his varsity baseball career too. Bishop England, like the Wando soccer team, has reeled off three straight state titles. No school has ever won four straight championships in Class AAA or higher.
Anderson felt that same responsibility to maintain his program’s winning culture. He played a secondary role the past couple of years behind elite older talent. Now a senior, he was a fixture toward the top of this year’s rotation and the clear leader within the dugout. He lost more than trophies when the season was cut short. He lost the opportunity to inherit a role and responsibility he’d been waiting his turn to embrace.
“It’s tough for everyone, especially the seniors. We’re all a little down,” Anderson said. “We really wanted to win that fourth state championship. We kind of felt like it was our turn.”
Bishop England entered the season as the top-ranked team in the state. It finished the season, just a few weeks later, with a bitter loss — a near no-hitter against another ranked opponent, ruined by a seventh-inning rally — the first time since 2016 that a Bishops season has ended with a loss.
“Everyone feels really bad for the seniors that will never get a chance to even play again,” said Anderson, a USC Lancaster signee. “They had no idea that the last time we played would be the last time they probably ever played.”
Wando also entered the season ranked in the state's top spot. Tisdale told his team before that Friday in March that it might be their last game together.
“That was hard to believe,” Leithauser said.
Tisdale explained that under the circumstances everyone would play. And they did, shuffling in and out on way to a 1-0 halftime lead, an unusually slim margin for a team that’s won two national championships the past three years.
“You could just tell everyone was sad,” Stebbins said.
Wando came alive with seven goals in the second half. Some scored for the first, and last, time.
“It was nice to see that sense of respect the players had for each other and what was happening,” Tisdale said. “They’ve earned and deserve a better finish than that. But this was so out of our control, it was nice to have that moment, some kind of closure with everyone one last time.”
There won’t be a state championship trophy hoisted this spring. Not all is lost though. Neither Bishop England nor Wando are willing to relinquish the state thrones. Both sides made it clear where they stood moving forward. Until someone else wins the state title, they remain the reigning champions. The 2020 senior class can't claim its fourth straight title but that doesn't mean the program won't whenever play resumes.
“I’ve already told the guys coming back, they’re coming back as state champions,” Anderson said. “Everyone is just going to be coming that much harder after how this season went.”
“Oh for sure,” Stebbins confirmed. “I texted the group chat right when I heard the news. This doesn’t mean our streak is over. Not until someone takes it from us. We’re not losing everything we’ve earned to something like this.”