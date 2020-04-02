His recruitment was pretty typical by most measures.
Chevez Goodwin toured the facilities. He checked out the new jerseys. He got to know the assistants and had one-on-ones with the head coaches. A lot of times they watched presentations and game film together while discussing how the graduate transfer might fit with their teams.
Goodwin just had to make sure his phone stayed charged because, with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting travel and social interaction right now, all of it had to be done through Facetime and Zoom video conferencing.
“It’s crazy how far we’ve come,” Goodwin said with a laugh. He was referring the technology but it applies to him just as well.
Goodwin committed to Southern Cal on Monday. The 6-foot-9 forward is immediately eligible. He spent the past three years at Wofford, transferring to the Terriers following a freshman season at the College of Charleston.
Goodwin understands that shuffling through three schools in five years isn’t necessarily typical. He’s seen mention of his mileage on social media. He doesn’t think that should as important, though, as the success he’s had at every stop. It’s winning, he thinks, that he should be known for better than anything.
“Everyone’s path is not going to be the same. This is my path,” Goodwin said. “You can think what you want about it all but one thing you can never say is that I wasn’t a winner. You can check the track record. We’ve always found ways to win games.”
Hammond won 93 games in Goodwin’s four years of high school, including the 2015 SCISA AAA state championship. He averaged a double-double his senior year for the nationally ranked Skyhawks. His rangy build and explosive athleticism made him an intriguing college prospect.
Goodwin appeared in all 35 games for the College of Charleston as a freshman. The Cougars went 25-10 on way to an appearance in the National Invitation Tournament. Goodwin averaged two points and three assists in nearly 10 minutes per game. He announced less than a month after the season ended that he was transferring.
“Charleston helped me grow in a lot of different ways. I had to grow up quick around those guys that year,” Goodwin said. “Even though I moved on, I’ll always be grateful that they gave me that chance to play college basketball.”
Wofford went 30-5, winning the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament championships to earn a bid into the NCAA tournament in Goodwin’s first season eligible. He served in a rotational role initially, finishing third on the team in rebounding that season despite being eighth in minutes played.
Goodwin moved into the starting lineup as a redshirt junior this season. The Terriers won 19 games before the season was cut short amidst coronavirus concerns. Goodwin led the team in rebounding (6.2) and blocks (1.1) and ranked second in scoring (11.9) while shooting 64 percent from the field.
“I learned how important basketball and school really were when I went to Wofford,” Goodwin said. “I started focusing on what was really important and more and more things started falling into place.”
Goodwin entered his name into the transfer portal at noon last Wednesday. His phone was ringing by 12:15. It still hasn’t stopped. Offers rolled in quickly. He heard from the likes of Bruce Pearl at Auburn. Tom Crean at Georgia, Mike Anderson at St. John’s. He still gets calls — even now, days after his commitment — from coaches hoping for a last-minute flip.
“That whole process was way different this time. Some legendary coaches were calling my phone,” Goodwin said. “They’re fighting tooth and nail. You could see that they really wanted me. It was nothing like that my first two times being recruited. It was crazy.”
He decided on Southern Cal in just five days. It might've seemed like an accelerated decision but Goodwin says the climate of the times left him with nothing to do from morning to night but consider his options.
“It might’ve seemed quick from the outside looking in but all I’ve been doing all day is talking to different coaches, watching film, talking to my family — it felt like 24 hours a day,” Goodwin said. “I broke it thoroughly all the way down. And you really can’t take but so long anyway. Other people are transferring. Offers are coming and going.”
Goodwin is the third graduate transfer to commit to Southern Cal in the past week. The Trojans will return just one starter next season. Goodwin brings experience, having played in more than 100 games and two postseason tournaments. He’s gained about 15 pounds since his College of Charleston days. He’ll be expected to fill a void in rebounding immediately but also hopes to prove his versatility as a defender.
“I’m worlds different from who I was when I first put that Charleston uniform on back then,” Goodwin said. “I want to prove that I have a more versatile game. I can guard all five positions now. I’m not just a back-to-the-basket player. I can space the floor. And I always want to keep proving I’m a winner.”