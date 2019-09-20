This performance resembled more of what Timberland High School football is known for.
The Wolves, coming off a 21-point loss in Charlotte last week, scored twice on defense and senior Jaleen Richardson had a 75-yard punt return for a score in the fourth quarter as Timberland trounced Bishop England, 40-3, Friday night.
“After getting our feelings hurt a little bit against a really good team, we needed this,” Timberland coach Art Craig said. “We got some rust knocked off. We played well on both sides of the ball.”
In addition to his punt return, his second special teams score of the season, Richardson hauled in a 20-yard TD pass from quarterback James Alston for the only points of the first quarter and scored on a 20-yard run in the third quarter to ignite the Wolves’ offense.
As the punter, Richardson also dropped a pair of punts inside the 10 to help set up both Timberland touchdowns in the first half.
“He’s doing exactly what we thought he would do,” Craig said. “He’s just a ball player. When he’s not tired, he’s as good as anybody in the state of South Carolina.”
Timberland (2-1) took a 13-0 lead on Jamari Nelson’s 3-yard touchdown run with less than a minute left in the first half and broke it open with four touchdowns in the second half.
Timberland put the game out of reach with a pair of lightning scores less than 90 seconds apart into the third quarter. It was the 15th loss for Bishop England (2-1) in 16 games against the Wolves.
Wolves defensive lineman Javar Jenkins scooped up a fumble near midfield and rumbled to Bishop England’s 20 early in the third quarter and Richardson took it from there on the ensuing play from scrimmage.
Timberland defensive lineman Jamaal McKinney then snagged a lateral out of the air and took it back for a touchdown to give the Wolves a 27-0 lead with 10:34 remaining in the third.
Bishop England kicker Nick Defazio broke up the shutout with a 38-yard field goal.
Richardson’s punt return down the home sideline extended the Wolves’ lead to 33-3 and Timberland defensive back Jamal Williams added a 72-yard interception return for a TD with six minutes left.
Timberland travels to Hanahan on Friday and Bishop England hosts Woodland.