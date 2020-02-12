Nick Pringle has been selected to the 23rd annual Carolinas Classic all-star game.
Pringle, a 6-foot-8 senior forward at Whale Branch, plays his summer ball with the Charleston-based AAU program, TMP. The Wofford commit guided Whale Branch to the Region 5-AA championship this season, averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds for top-seeded Warriors.
Pringle will be joined from the Lowcountry by James Island girls standout Augusta Dixon. The 6-foot-1 senior forward is averaging 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the Trojans this season.
The Carolinas Classic will align many of the state’s top seniors from the S.C. High School League against North Carolina’s best March 28 at Hoggard High School in Wilmington.
The all-stars will spend three days in Wilmington participating in community service events; visiting a children’s hospital, a rehab center, an elementary school and playing baseball with the Miracle League.
The Lowcountry has been represented in the Carolinas Classic on either the boys or girls side for at least the past 22 years.
North Carolina leads the boys series 14-8 all-time and is ahead 13-9 on the girls side.
South Carolina Boys Roster
Head Coach: Zeke Washington – Blythewood High School
Assistant Coach: Thomas Ryan – Dorman High School
Emorie Knox – Myrtle Beach High School
Kelton Talford – Great Falls High School
Patrick Iriel – AC Flora High School
Myles Tate – Dorman High School
P. J. Hall – Dorman High School
Nick Pringle – Whale Branch Early College High School
Latavian Lawrence – Gray Collegiate Academy
Ja’von Benson – Ridge View High School
Kaleb Mack – Mauldin High School
Raekwon Horton – W. J. Keenan High School
South Carolina Girls Roster
Head Coach: Sherer Hopkins – Clover High School
Assistant Coach: Monica Williams – Irmo High School
D’Mya Tucker – Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Jada Burton – Byrnes High School
Kelci Adams – Nation Ford High School
Nyah Leveretter – Westwood High School
Loyal McQueen – Wilson High School
Taniah Wilkins – High Point Academy
JMani Ingram – North Augusta High School
Maleia Bracone – TL Hanna High School
Augusta Dixon – James Island Charter High School
Lauryn Taylor – Spring Valley High School
North Carolina Boys Roster
Head Coach: Brad LeVine – Crest High School
Assistant Coach: Chris Cherry – South Central High School
Silas Mason – Ben L. Smith High School
Nick Farrar – Apex Friendship High School
Dean Reiber – Northwest Guilford High School
Tristan Maxwell – North Mecklenburg High School
Trayden Williams – North Mecklenburg High School
Samage Teel – Farmville Central High School
Justin Wright – Farmville Central High School
Keishon Porter – SW Edgecombe High School
Traymond Willis-Shaw – Westover High School
Kalib Matthews – Henderson Collegiate High School
North Carolina Girls Roster
Head Coach: Barbara Nelson – Myers Park High School
Assistant Coach: Jamie Willoughby – Tarboro High School
Evan Miller – Charlotte, NC
Ardrey Kell High School
Nevaeh Brown– Mallard Creek High School
Anya Poole – Southeast Raleigh High School
Jamia Hazell – Southeast Raleigh High School
Kennedy Todd-Williams – Jacksonville High School
Chyna Cornwell – Newton-Conover High School
Jacee Busick – Robert B. Glenn High School
Kennedy Heath – Panther Creek High School
Aniya Finger – Hopewell High School
Skylah Travis – Weldon High School