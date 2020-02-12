Nick Pringle

Pringle

 Provided/Wofford Athletics

Nick Pringle has been selected to the 23rd annual Carolinas Classic all-star game.

Pringle, a 6-foot-8 senior forward at Whale Branch, plays his summer ball with the Charleston-based AAU program, TMP. The Wofford commit guided Whale Branch to the Region 5-AA championship this season, averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds for top-seeded Warriors.

Pringle will be joined from the Lowcountry by James Island girls standout Augusta Dixon. The 6-foot-1 senior forward is averaging 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the Trojans this season.

The Carolinas Classic will align many of the state’s top seniors from the S.C. High School League against North Carolina’s best March 28 at Hoggard High School in Wilmington.

The all-stars will spend three days in Wilmington participating in community service events; visiting a children’s hospital, a rehab center, an elementary school and playing baseball with the Miracle League.

The Lowcountry has been represented in the Carolinas Classic on either the boys or girls side for at least the past 22 years.

North Carolina leads the boys series 14-8 all-time and is ahead 13-9 on the girls side.

South Carolina Boys Roster

Head Coach: Zeke Washington – Blythewood High School

Assistant Coach: Thomas Ryan – Dorman High School

Emorie Knox – Myrtle Beach High School

Kelton Talford – Great Falls High School

Patrick Iriel – AC Flora High School

Myles Tate – Dorman High School

P. J. Hall – Dorman High School

Nick Pringle – Whale Branch Early College High School

Latavian Lawrence – Gray Collegiate Academy

Ja’von Benson – Ridge View High School

Kaleb Mack – Mauldin High School

Raekwon Horton – W. J. Keenan High School

South Carolina Girls Roster

Head Coach: Sherer Hopkins – Clover High School

Assistant Coach: Monica Williams – Irmo High School

D’Mya Tucker – Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Jada Burton – Byrnes High School

Kelci Adams – Nation Ford High School

Nyah Leveretter – Westwood High School

Loyal McQueen – Wilson High School

Taniah Wilkins – High Point Academy

JMani Ingram – North Augusta High School

Maleia Bracone – TL Hanna High School

Augusta Dixon – James Island Charter High School

Lauryn Taylor – Spring Valley High School

North Carolina Boys Roster

Head Coach: Brad LeVine – Crest High School

Assistant Coach: Chris Cherry – South Central High School

Silas Mason – Ben L. Smith High School

Nick Farrar – Apex Friendship High School

Dean Reiber – Northwest Guilford High School

Tristan Maxwell – North Mecklenburg High School

Trayden Williams – North Mecklenburg High School

Samage Teel – Farmville Central High School

Justin Wright – Farmville Central High School

Keishon Porter – SW Edgecombe High School

Traymond Willis-Shaw – Westover High School

Kalib Matthews – Henderson Collegiate High School

North Carolina Girls Roster

Head Coach: Barbara Nelson – Myers Park High School

Assistant Coach: Jamie Willoughby – Tarboro High School

Evan Miller – Charlotte, NC

Ardrey Kell High School

Nevaeh Brown– Mallard Creek High School

Anya Poole – Southeast Raleigh High School

Jamia Hazell – Southeast Raleigh High School

Kennedy Todd-Williams – Jacksonville High School

Chyna Cornwell – Newton-Conover High School

Jacee Busick – Robert B. Glenn High School

Kennedy Heath – Panther Creek High School

Aniya Finger – Hopewell High School

Skylah Travis – Weldon High School

