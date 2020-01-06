Bryan Grevey has too many starters. What a problem to have.
The Bishop England basketball coach figures he has eight or nine guys that he could comfortably start. Now maybe 10.
Ty Schaafsma scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the Bishops’ 78-46 win over Carvers Bay in the Tint Farm Tipoff Showcase Saturday in Goose Creek.
Schaafsma shot 6-of-7 from the field, missing just one three-pointer, with five defensive boards in his first game back from an ankle injury suffered in late November.
The Bishops, with their first win of the new year, continue to stretch their unbeaten streak, now to 13 straight to start the season.
“It’s huge having him back. It adds another starter,” Grevey said. “We’re a deeper team with him. We’re a better team with him.”
Schaafsma averaged 11 points and six rebounds to earn all-region honors as a sophomore last season. He was expected to assume an even larger role this year. That was before someone crashed onto his ankle in practice the day before the Bishops were to tip off the regular season.
Recovery was slow. Weeks rolled on one after another. Schaafsma stayed in shape with mostly upper body workouts. He shot around with a boot on. He even tried electrotherapy needles to meet his goal of returning by January.
“Whatever it takes,” he said.
He played just 17 minutes off of the bench on Saturday but was extremely efficient, hitting all five of his attempts from inside the three-point arc, to finish second on the team in scoring.
Bishop England flowed along nicely, shooting 58 percent as a team in its second-highest scoring game of the season. Senior point guard Patrick Antonelli scored a game-high 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting from three with eight steals and seven assists. It was the first time since the Bishops’ preseason tournament that they’d played all 15 players.
“Ty didn’t miss a beat. I thought he did a tremendous job of taking what the game gave him,” Grevey said. “And this team is just so unselfish, he fit in great with what we’ve been doing. We got better, which is what you have to do because everyone else is.”
The Bishops, ranked fourth in the Class AAA state rankings, now shift their focus to region play, where two games against No. 5 Manning and two against No. 9 Georgetown await. Waccamaw also appears much improved, making Region 6 one of the more interesting in AAA.
“Every game is critical now with everyone fighting for that same prize,” Grevey said. “We’re obviously not sneaking up on anyone anymore.”
Bishop England will host Georgetown on Jan. 21 and Manning on Jan. 24, before visiting the Bulldogs on Feb. 7 and Monarchs on Feb. 9.