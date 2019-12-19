The Bishops appear to be garnering some respect.
Bishop England, 7-0 with a 21-point average margin of victory, leapt from unranked to No. 4 in the latest Class AAA state rankings, released by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
"We're not playing for the state rankings right now," Bishop England coach Bryan Grevey said last week when the Bishops were still unranked. "But if we continue to play the way we think we're capable of, I think we have a good opportunity to earn that kind of respect."
Among the Bishops’ wins are two over AAAAA competition and two over neighboring rivals.
Bishops senior point guard Patrick Antonelli is averaging 16 points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals per game. Senior wing Aidan McCool is averaging 15 points, six boards and three steals. Junior forward Daniel Brooks is also scoring 15 a game, while pulling down a team-best seven rebounds and two steals. Seven players average at least six points per game for the Bishops, who shoot better than 52 percent from inside the three-point arc.
Bishop England is joined in the AAA poll by a couple region rivals. Manning (6-1) appears at No. 5 this week, while Georgetown (5-3) falls in at No. 9. The Bishops will host Georgetown on Jan. 21, then Manning on Jan. 24. They’ll travel to Georgetown on Feb. 7 before visiting Manning on Feb. 11.
Bishop England’s girls team held steady at No. 4 in AAA.
The defending state champion Bishops are 4-3 this season, suffering losses to Summerville and Northwood Academy in its past two showings. The Bishops hold an overtime win against AAAAA No. 9 Wando.
Bishops junior guard Lily Woods is averaging a team-high nine points with three rebounds per game. Ella Schar is adding eight points with six rebounds.
James Island, ranked fifth last week, tumbled out of the AAAAA boys poll. The Trojans have dropped three straight since starting the season 2-0.
Two of James Island’s losses came against Fort Dorchester, who remains No. 9 in AAAAA this week. Patriots senior Antoine Parker is averaging 15 points and four rebounds per game. Fort Dorchester’s best win came on the road, 66-39, against Class AA No. 6 North Charleston.
North Charleston returned the favor, though, with a 64-61 buzzer-beating win at Fort Dorchester seven days later. The senior-laden 4-2 Cougars have been shorthanded throughout the start of the season. Senior guard Doggie Brown is averaging 25 points, seven rebounds and five steals per game. Deshawn Murray is scoring 21 per game with 10 rebounds, and Trenton Bennett is averaging 16 points and 14 boards.
North Charleston is expected to contend for the Region 6-AA championship. The Cougars’ toughest competition is likely to come from Oceanside, who slid up to No. 2 in this week’s AA rankings.
The Landsharks are 5-2 this season with a losses to SCISA contender First Baptist and AA No. 1 Gray. Oceanside has wins over AAAA and AAA competition, along with SCISA semifinalist Porter-Gaud and Class A No. 3 Military Magnet. Senior Tristan Freeling leads the Landsharks with 19 points and seven rebounds per game.
Oceanside will host North Charleston Jan. 21 and visit the Cougars Feb. 7.
Military Magnet is 7-1 this season, led by junior Trevon Spillers, who’s averaging 18 points per game. Charleston Charter slid into the top spot in Class A. The 7-0 Riptide hold wins over Pinewood and AAAAA Wando. Senior guard Wendall Seabrook is averaing 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Riptide, who has three players averaging double figures in scoring.
Wando slipped from No. 6 to No. 9 in the AAAAA girls poll. The Warriors are 5-1 this season, losing only to Bishop England in overtime. Sophomore guard Dylan Silber is scoring a team-best 14 points per game. Senior forward Elizabeth Eads is averaging 11 points and 10 boards.
The Goose Creek girls slid from fifth to sixth in AAAAA. Summerville, ranked seventh last week, dropped out of the polls. Wando defeated Summerville 61-51 last week. The Warriors will host Goose Creek on Jan. 21 and visit the Gators Feb. 7.
Class AAAAA boys
1. Dorman
2. Dutch Fork
3. Mauldin
4. Irmo
5. Ashley Ridge
6. River Bluff
7. Northwestern
8. Byrnes
9. Fort Dorchester
10. Wade Hampton
Class AAAAA girls
1. TL Hanna
2. Sumter
3. JL Mann
4. Clover
5. Woodmont
6. Goose Creek
7. Irmo
8. Westside
9. Wando
10. Nation Ford
Class AAAA boys
1. Ridge View
2. Wren
3. Aiken
4. Lower Richland
5. AC Flora
6. Greenville
7. Myrtle Beach
8. Travelers Rest
9. Marlboro County
10. North Myrtle Beach
Class AAAA girls
1. North Augusta
2. South Pointe
3. Ridge View
4. Orangeburg Wilkinson
5. Westwood
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Wilson
8. North Myrtle Beach
9. Travelers Rest
10. Blue Ridge
Class AAA boys
1. Keenan
2. Wade Hampton (H)
3. Marion
4. Bishop England
5. Manning
6. Union County
7. Chester
8. Camden
9. Georgetown
10. Edisto
Class AAA girls
1. Marion
2. Manning
3. Keenan
4. Bishop England
5. Dillon
6. Woodruff
7. Camden
8. Emerald
9. Seneca
10. Chester
Class AA boys
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Oceanside Collegiate
3. Christ Church
4. Lee Central
5. Whale Branch
6. North Charleston
7. Greer Middle College
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Ninety Six
10. Abbeville
Class AA girls
1. Christ Church
2. East Clarendon
3. Mullins
4. Lee Central
5. Saluda
6. Woodland
7. Buford
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Andrew Jackson
10. Barnwell
Class A boys
1. Charleston Math & Science
2. Great Fall
3. Military Magnet Academy
4. High Point
5. Wagener-Salley
6. McCormick
7. Hemingway
8. Scott's Branch
9. CE Murray
10. Dixie
Class A girls
1. Scott’s Branch
2. Estill
3. High Point Academy
4. Military Magnet
5. Timmonsville
6. McCormick
7. Blackville-Hilda
8. Cross
9. Denmark-Olar
10. Lamar