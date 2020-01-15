Bishop England erased a six-point deficit in the final minute of regulation to rally past Waccamaw, 56-47, in overtime on Tuesday.
The Bishops improve to 17-0, 2-0 in Region 7-AAA and remain the only unbeaten team in the state.
Bishops senior point guard Patrick Antonelli poured in a career-high 33 points to lead all scorers. Ty Schaafsma added 10 for the Bishops, half of it coming in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Bishop England trailed 45-39 with 76 seconds to play. Schaafsma narrowed the gap to two possessions with a layup through the lane. Antonelli buried a deep three-pointer a few steps behind the top of the arc soon after to pull the Bishops within a point with 45 seconds still to play.
The Bishops defense was especially stingy late. Eddie Marinaro nabbed a steal off the inbounds following Antonelli's three. The ball eventually found Antonelli who was fouled and made one of two free-throw attempts to tie the game. Jack Rider then nabbed a steal at midcourt on the ensuing Warriors possession and broke free for a go-ahead layup. The Bishops led by two with 24 seconds remaining.
Waccamaw air balled a last-second three-point attempt but corralled the rebound under the basket and got off a layup as time expired. Overtime.
The Bishops defense was even tougher in the extra period, holding the Warriors scoreless through the four-minute overtime. Antonelli came up with a steal on the opening possession that led to a layup. He buried another deep three shortly after, this time from the left wing to open a five-point advantage that would only grow as the period progressed.
Antonelli paced the Bishops early with 11 points off three three-pointers in the first quarter. He added seven points in the second and seven more in the fourth. He shot 58 percent from the field, 71 percent from inside the three-point arc.
Carrele Cooper led Waccamaw with 12 points. Bishops leading scorer Aidan McCool was sidelined with an illness.
Bishop England will travel to Academic Magnet (1-13) on Friday.