Concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have brought most athletics, amateur and professional, to a halt.
In accordance with an executive order issued by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to close all state public schools from March 16 until March 31, the S.C. High School League has suspended all high school sports involving its member schools, both public and private, until April 5. The league will hold a teleconference on April 2 to determine how the spring sports season should proceed beyond that.
“A return to normalcy is dependent on how we proceed with caution and calm, a release from the High School League said.
“We are in regular contact with SCDHEC and SCHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee which is comprised of health and medical professionals from across the state,” the league said late last week.
The S.C. Independent School Association, which includes local private schools First Baptist, Porter-Gaud and Palmetto Christian, has suspended all athletics until April 3.
“SCISA continues to work closely with DHEC and the CDC to ensure our planning is based on the best available information from public health experts,” SCISA athletics director Michael Fanning said. “I am speaking daily with educational leaders on the COVID-19 and making the best, informed plans.
“The South Carolina Independent School Association places the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, parents, supports and officials first and foremost.”
The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department has suspended all operations, indoor and outdoor until further notice.
“We appreciate your patience as we navigate these times and look forward to resuming activities as soon as it’s deemed safe to do so,” Mount Pleasant director of recreation Steve Gergick said.
Practice for most AAU basketball organizations, including the Charleston-based TMP teams, has been suspended.
The GEICO Nationals high school basketball tournament has been postponed indefinitely. The national championship of high school basketball was moved to Dorman High School in Roebuck and scheduled for April 2-4. It was originally scheduled to be played at Christ the King High School in Middle Village, New York. The change of venue was to allow most of the 12 teams competing to bus to the South Carolina venue, rather than fly to New York. Four-time defending state champion Dorman had already received an invite to the prestigious championship tournament, only after winning an appeal with the S.C. High School League to participate.
“As the situation with Coronavirus continues to evolve, GEICO Nationals will be postponed indefinitely to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and spectators,” Rashid Ghazi, Executive Director, GEICO Nationals said in a release.
The Carolinas Classic and North-South all-star basketball games have both been canceled.
The Colonial Athletic Association — which includes College of Charleston — has canceled the remainder of the winter and spring sports seasons.
“Our first and foremost concern will always be the health and well-being of our student-athletes as well as our coaches, staff and fans,” College of Charleston athletics director Matt Roberts said. “We will continue to evaluate and monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation on a daily basis and the recommendations shared by public health officials.”
A game official who worked at the 2020 CAA men’s basketball tournament has tested positive for the coronavirus. The official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after the game he worked, the league said, but out of an abundance of caution the conference has made the involved institutions and tournament personnel aware of the situation so they can take proper precautionary measures.
“The decision was made after discussions with the conference’s administrative personnel,” read a statement from the CAA last week. “Our top priority remains the well-being and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans.
“The conference will continue to diligently assess this matter.”
The United Soccer League — which includes the Charleston Battery — announced the decision to suspend the 2020 season for a minimum of 30 days.
“It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days.”
The annual Cooper River Bridge run has been rescheduled for August 1.
“There were many, many different factors involved in picking this date,” Cooper River Bridge race director Irv Batten told the Post and Courier. “We understand the concern about the heat, but we considered that and we will be prepared.”
The Carolina Cup, scheduled for March 28, has been canceled for just the second time in the history of the event. Patrons will be emailed details on how to obtain a refund on their purchase, or can roll over their reservations for the running of the 2021 Carolina Cup.
“While the decision was not made lightly, the CCRA puts the safety of our patrons, athletes, residents of South Carolina and staff first,” a release from Carolina Cup Races read. “We value the families and many sponsors who have supported this important tradition for decades.”
The Volvo Car Open, scheduled for April 4 – 12 on Daniel Island in Charleston, SC will not be held.
“Unfortunately with the worldwide concern of the spread of the coronavirus, the decision to cancel the Miami Open and the travel advisory issued by the WTA Tour for players, based upon travel restrictions on Europe, we cannot move forward with the 2020 Volvo Car Open, scheduled for April 4 – 12,” a statement from the Volvo Car Open read. “We took the day to explore a variety of event scenarios, including hosting our tournament with only essential staff. However, as we are a global sporting event, this scenario is not possible.”
Ticket holders can receive a full refund or credit to the next Volvo Car Open. Visit volvocaropen.com/update to process a ticket request.
“The team here at the Volvo Car Open, which includes staff, partners, sponsors and more than 300 volunteers, is absolutely devastated that we had to cancel the 2020 Volvo Car Open,” said Bob Moran, President and Tournament Director for the Volvo Car Open. “We took time today to understand all of our options, one of which was playing without fans as we know the players who were still in the United States wanted to play. It was important for us to see if that was feasible as we recognize that playing tennis is their livelihood and we wanted to support them as much as possible. The health situation is simply moving too fast and affecting all events across the world. Ultimately we needed to make a decision that was in the best interest of all involved. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this terrible virus and hoping for a quick recovery across the globe.”
The U.S. Tennis Association has suspended play until April 20, that includes nearly 4,000 league tennis players who compete in the Lowcountry Tennis Association.
“The USTA’s goal will be to reschedule events where possible following this suspension period,” a statement from the USTA read. “Additionally, recognizing the evolving and fast-changing nature of this situation, the USTA will continue to monitor and assess conditions to make future determinations about events and activities taking place after April 20.”
The Minor League Baseball season, including the Charleston RiverDogs, will not begin on April 9 as planned. The season will open “once the public health experts and agencies have decided it is safe to begin the 2020 season, and the players are physically ready to begin the season,” MiLB President Pat O’Conner said.
The ECHL, which includes the S.C. Stingrays, has canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
“The decision by the ECHL to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 Season does not come lightly, as this is an emotional time for our players, coaches, member teams, fans and staff,” ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin said. “As each passing day raises additional concerns for the safety of those in the ECHL community and as we take precautionary measures in conjunction with our local authorities across the continent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has become apparent that this is the prudent decision.”