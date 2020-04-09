USC transfer Meredith found early success at Clemson

The Clemson and South Carolina rivalry has become a little more interesting for Sami Meredith.
Meredith transferred to Clemson ahead of the spring semester, following a freshman season with the South Carolina women’s soccer team. The 2019 Wando graduate appeared in 17 games for the Gamecocks this fall.
“I had a great experience at USC,” Meredith said. “I just wanted more of a college town feel, not in the city.”
Meredith scored on her only shot attempt for the Gamecocks. She broke down two defenders late in a lopsided early-season matchup with Jacksonville and converted an open look. She didn’t shoot again the rest of the season, despite logging more than 20 minutes in eight different matches for the Gamecocks, who won the SEC Tournament championship and reached the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals this fall.
Meredith was immediately eligible for Clemson. She scored four goals in her first two exhibition games before the coronavirus pandemic ended the Tigers' spring season. She scored in the Tigers' exhibition opener at Auburn with former teammate Maggie Van Thullenar in goal. She then logged three goals the following exhibition against Kennesaw State.
Clemson spent 10 weeks ranked nationally last fall and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Meredith led the Wando girls team to the Class AAAAA state championship game with 40 goals her senior season (fourth-most in the state), including five in the playoffs. She averaged nearly two scores per game while setting up 17 assists, contributing to 34% of the offense for a team that finished second in the state in scoring.
The two-time all-state selection finished with more than 100 goals throughout her four-year varsity career.
Meredith's mother, Vicki, played basketball at Clemson.