Wando posted its second straight shutout in a 18-0 win at James Island in its regular-season finale on Friday.
Warriors senior running back Jaden Singleton rushed for a 7-yard touchdown and caught a 16-yard score from Braden Pritchard to lead Warriors offense.
Arthur Rocha added a 19-yard field goal for Wando, who led 18-0 at halftime.
The Warriors defense posted a clean sheet last week too, in a 42-0 win over Cane Bay.
Wando finishes the regular-season 6-3 overall. As the third seed out of Region 7, the Warriors will travel in the opening round of the postseason next week, likely to Region 6 No. 2 seed Conway.