Watching defense turn into offense was more than satisfying for Wando head football coach Jimmy Noonan.
He can preach all week how important it is for the two sides of the ball to work together. But when it happens Friday night in a 15-7 region win against Stratford, the sermon tells itself.
“That was the turning point of the game,” Noonan said about Jake Fetchen’s fumble recovery midway through the third quarter.
Wando improved to 4-2 and 1-1 in Region 7-AAAAA, while Stratford is 3-3 and 1-1.
At the time of Fetchen’s recovery, Stratford was winning 7-2 and driving the ball downfield hoping to extend the lead. But Fetchen, a senior middle linebacker, was able to steal the momentum and give the Warrior offense another chance to score.
“He’s a leader on this team and was obviously a big part of our win tonight,” Noonan added.
The Warriors had struggled to put points up all night, with their only score coming off of a defensive safety. But after the third quarter fumble recovery, quarterback Braden Pritchard connected with Maken Glover on a deep pass to find the end zone.
The score gave the Warriors an 8-7 lead. And after the Knights failed to answer, Wando drove downfield again and punched it in for another score on a 1-yard touchdown run.
“We didn’t play particularly well, but we’ll take this win and try to improve,” Noonan said.
Stratford head coach Dennie McDaniel gave plenty of credit to the Warrior defense. At the same time, he said his team has to figure out ways to overcome good defenses if they hope to keep their playoff window open.
McDaniel added that he saw some good things from his squad. Freshman cornerback Jakai Robinson kept his team in the game via two interceptions in the first quarter. The first one resulted in a Stratford punt. But the second one ended with quarterback Josh Davis finding Javion Taylor for a touchdown.
“We had some solid plays, but we have to take this loss and come back next week with a renewed focus,” he said.
The Knights will look to get back on track next week when they travel to Cane Bay. Wando will search for their second region win at home against Goose Creek.