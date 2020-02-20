It could’ve went either way — the final outcome, a last-minute attempt, countless other plays that would’ve swung things in either side’s favor. Carolina Forest was marginally better than Wando on Wednesday so the Panthers are moving on.
Carolina Forest fended off Wando, 55-51, in the opening round of the Class AAAAA playoffs Tuesday in Mount Pleasant.
The third-seeded Panthers advance to face No. 1 seed Fort Dorchester in the second round Saturday in North Charleston. Wando, a Region 7-AAAAA co-champion, closes its season 10-16 overall.
Wando led Carolina Forest 13-5 through the opening quarter as Cooper Knight, Tom Oppold and Sam Laydon each buried a three-pointer for the Warriors.
Carolina Forest managed just two field goals in the first quarter but came alive with 20 points in the second. The Panthers reeled off a string of 13 straight during a run through the middle of the quarter. Wando fumbled away turnovers on four consecutive possessions at one point during the Panthers’ rally.
Mark Walker put Carolina Forest ahead for the first time, 16-15, with a layup with just over three minutes left in the quarter. The Panthers stretched their advantage to 25-22 by halftime.
Wando went on a run of its own in the second half, an 11-2 push that lifted the Warriors ahead, 33-32, after a put-back from Knight with just under a minute remaining in the third quarter. Knight put Wando ahead again in the fourth, 38-36, with a pair of free throws in the opening minute. Carolina Forest answered with a quick string of five straight points and never trailed again.
Wando missed a good look at a three-pointer out of a timeout, down 49-46 with 29 seconds to play. The Warriors narrowed the gap to one possession twice more in the final 25 seconds but Carolina Forest sealed the win at the free-throw line.
McCrady Andrews finished with a team-best 15 points for Wando. Oppold added 14 points. Jonah Nesmith led Carolina Forest with 11 points.
Fort Dorchester, the ninth-ranked team in AAAAA, moved past White Knoll 63-55 in the opening round on Wednesday.