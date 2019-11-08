Winning on the road is tough. Winning on the road in the postseason is even tougher. The old adage says defense travels, though, and the Warriors brought theirs with them.
Wando forced five turnovers in a 30-21 win at Conway in the opening round of the Class AAAAA playoffs on Friday.
It’s the first postseason win for Wando since 2011. The third-seeded Warriors, winners of three straight and four of their last five games, will travel to three-time reigning state champion Dutch Fork in the second round next week.
“It isn’t always going to be pretty in the playoffs but it doesn’t matter how you get it done, you just have to get it done,” Wando coach Jimmy Noonan said. “We played solid defense the entire night and that ultimately gave us a good chance to win the ball game.”
Conway returned a fumble for a touchdown in the opening minute of the game and then rang up 16 quick points in the final three minutes of the second quarter — touchdown passes of 68 and 2 yards from Carlton Terry to Xavier Kinlaw — to take a 21-16 lead into halftime.
Wando shut Conway out in the second half.
“They were able to get loose on us a couple times in the first half. They’re a big-play oriented team,” Noonan said. “Once we started to eliminate those big plays in the second half, we gained better control of the game.”
Braden Pritchard pushed Wando ahead with his third touchdown pass of the night with more than nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter. He added his fourth just over four minutes later to open a two-score Warriors advantage with five minutes left to play.
Pritchard, a left-handed junior, finished with 184 yards on 15-of-24 passing and the four scores. He hit senior receiver Maken Glover eight times for 112 yards and two touchdowns, both in the first half.
“Every coach seeks balance in their offense but when we struggled to run against their big, stout front, we needed our passing game to step up and it did,” Noonan said. “(Conway) played a lot of man coverage and our receivers made some good, solid one-on-one plays. Braden had enough time to throw the football and delivered some timely balls.”
Dutch Fork defeated Chapin 55-10 in its playoff opener on Friday. The Silver Foxes are 10-0-1 this season and 48-1-1 the past four years combined. Dutch Fork is ranked inside the top 25 of several national polls, including No. 22 in the USA Today Super 25.
“They’re a solid football program. They have the championships to prove it,” Noonan said. “We have to believe in the things we have done and the things we will do this week to prepare. It’s a tall task but you can’t sugar coat AAAAA football.”