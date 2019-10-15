Wando girls swimming captured its third consecutive Class AAAAA state championship Monday at the USC Natatorium in Columbia.
The Warriors put together 470 total team points, finishing 133 ahead of runner-up Spartanburg. Also from the Lowcountry, Ashley Ridge finished 10th, Fort Dorchester 21st, West Ashley 22nd, Summerville 23rd, Stratford 26th and James Island 27th in the 32-team field.
Wando is just the third school to ever win three straight titles in AAAA or higher. It’s the fifth state title in all for the Wando girls, fourth since 2012.
Wando did some of its best work in the freestyle events, placing fourth or better in six different swims.
Warriors junior Estelle Bauer won the 500-yard freestyle at 5 minutes and 6.24 seconds, less than two-tenths of a second faster than defending champion Lauren Murray of J.L. Mann. Halle Schart followed in fourth for the Warriors. Bauer placed 13th in the event as a sophomore last year, but shaved more than 15 seconds off of her time in this year’s championship swim.
Bauer teamed up with Sophie Frece, Gabi Reed and Ellis Pitts to place second in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Frece also placed second in the 100-yard individual medley. Reed earned second in the 200 free and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly. Pitts finished fourth in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events.
Pitts and Reed joined Mary Shaw and Jenna Thrift for a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Thrift, Shaw, Regan Leach and Mara Goodrich placed fourth in the 200 freestyle relay. Shaw was also fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Wando’s two-time defending state champion boys team placed fourth, just 40 points off of first-place J.L. Mann.
Summerville followed in 13th place, Ashley Ridge in 16th, West Ashley 23rd, James Island 25th and Fort Dorchester 26th.
Warriors senior C.J. Hills, state runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke last season, placed third this year, his third straight season finishing in the top eight in the event at state. Hills was also fifth in the 200-yard individual medley.
Hills joined Noah Davey, Matthew Gush and Ethan Caldwell to take third in the 200-yard medley relay. Hills and Gush helped the Warriors win the event last season.
Gush placed fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with Caldwell following in eighth. Caldwell was also fifth in the 200 free, while Davey took fifth in the 100 breast.
Gush, Caldwell, Hills and Widman Woodull teamed up to place seventh in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
It’s the first time in five years that the Wando boys, winners of seven titles since 2001, have finished outside of first or second place at state.