Wando placed fourth in the Class AAAAA girls golf Lower State tournament Monday at Traces Golf Club in Florence.
The Warriors shot 333 as a team, finishing 26 shots off of three-time defending state champion Lexington who shot a 19-over-par 307. Carolina Forest finished seven shots back in second, followed by St. James at 324 in third place.
Carolina Forest junior Victoria Callahan earned match medalist honors, carding a tournament-low 5-under 67.
Three Wando golfers finished inside the top 15 on the individual leaderboard.
Warriors senior Regan Clifford landed sixth with a 1-over 73. Clifford shot no worse than par on seven of the final nine holes, including birdies on three of them.
Wando sophomore Ella Drew Dodd followed seven strokes behind Clifford in 10th place. Grace Lindsay shot 84 to finish in a three-way tie for 15th with Fort Dorchester’s Katie Skipper and St. James Anna Grace Watford.
Fort Dorchester finished sixth at 362. Stratford tied with River Bluff for eighth place. Berkeley finished 10th, Ashley Ridge 11th and Summerville 14.
Teams finishing eighth or better earn bids to the AAAAA state championship tournament to be played Oct. 28-29 at Mid-Carolina Country Club in Prosperity.
AAAAA team standings
|POS
|TEAMS
|SCORING
|ROUNDS
|TOTAL SCORE
|TO PAR
|THRU
|TODAY
|1
|1
|Lexington
|+19
|F
|+19
|307
|307
|2
|Carolina Forest
|+26
|F
|+26
|314
|314
|3
|St. James
|+36
|F
|+36
|324
|324
|4
|Wando
|+45
|F
|+45
|333
|333
|5
|Chapin
|+57
|F
|+57
|345
|345
|6
|Ft. Dorchester
|+74
|F
|+74
|362
|362
|7
|Conway
|+80
|F
|+80
|368
|368
|T8
|River Bluff
|+85
|F
|+85
|373
|373
|T8
|Stratford
|+85
|F
|+85
|373
|373
|10
|Berkeley
|+123
|F
|+123
|411
|411
|11
|Ashley Ridge
|+131
|F
|+131
|419
|419
|12
|Cane Bay
|+135
|F
|+135
|423
|423
|13
|Socastee
|+147
|F
|+147
|435
|435
|14
|Summerville
|+149
|F
|+149
|437
|437
|15
|Sumter
|+183
|F
|+183
|471
|471
AAAAA individual standings
|POS
|PLAYERS
|TEAMS
|SCORING
|ROUNDS
|TOTAL SCORE
|TO PAR
|THRU
|TODAY
|1
|1
|Victoria Callahan
|Carolina Forest
|-5
|F
|-5
|67
|67
|T2
|Karlee Vardas
|Lexington
|-2
|F
|-2
|70
|70
|T2
|Mia Gray
|Carolina Forest
|-2
|F
|-2
|70
|70
|T4
|Adrian Anderson
|St. James
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|71
|T4
|Molly Hardwick
|Lexington
|-1
|F
|-1
|71
|71
|6
|Regan Clifford
|Wando
|+1
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|7
|Emily Baker
|Chapin
|+6
|F
|+6
|78
|78
|T8
|Lora Ledbetter
|Conway
|+8
|F
|+8
|80
|80
|T8
|Taylor Reaves
|Conway
|+8
|F
|+8
|80
|80
|10
|Ella Drew Dodd
|Wando
|+9
|F
|+9
|81
|81
|11
|Amanda Meno
|St. James
|+10
|F
|+10
|82
|82
|T12
|Alayna Fortenberry
|Carolina Forest
|+11
|F
|+11
|83
|83
|T12
|Emily Beiers
|Lexington
|+11
|F
|+11
|83
|83
|T12
|Bella Bernagozzi
|Lexington
|+11
|F
|+11
|83
|83
|T15
|Grace Lindsey
|Wando
|+12
|F
|+12
|84
|84
|T15
|Anna Grace Watford
|St. James
|+12
|F
|+12
|84
|84
|T15
|Katie Skipper
|Ft. Dorchester
|+12
|F
|+12
|84
|84
|T18
|Lauren Oh
|River Bluff
|+13
|F
|+13
|85
|85
|T18
|Anna Walsh
|Ft. Dorchester
|+13
|F
|+13
|85
|85
|T20
|Chayse Cool
|Stratford
|+14
|F
|+14
|86
|86
|T20
|Mia Andrade
|Chapin
|+14
|F
|+14
|86
|86