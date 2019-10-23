wando
Buy Now

Wando girls golf placed fourth at the AAAAA Lower State tournament Monday in Florence. 

 Provided

Wando placed fourth in the Class AAAAA girls golf Lower State tournament Monday at Traces Golf Club in Florence.

The Warriors shot 333 as a team, finishing 26 shots off of three-time defending state champion Lexington who shot a 19-over-par 307. Carolina Forest finished seven shots back in second, followed by St. James at 324 in third place. 

Carolina Forest junior Victoria Callahan earned match medalist honors, carding a tournament-low 5-under 67.

Three Wando golfers finished inside the top 15 on the individual leaderboard.

Warriors senior Regan Clifford landed sixth with a 1-over 73. Clifford shot no worse than par on seven of the final nine holes, including birdies on three of them.

Wando sophomore Ella Drew Dodd followed seven strokes behind Clifford in 10th place. Grace Lindsay shot 84 to finish in a three-way tie for 15th with Fort Dorchester’s Katie Skipper and St. James Anna Grace Watford.

Fort Dorchester finished sixth at 362. Stratford tied with River Bluff for eighth place. Berkeley finished 10th, Ashley Ridge 11th and Summerville 14.

Teams finishing eighth or better earn bids to the AAAAA state championship tournament to be played Oct. 28-29 at Mid-Carolina Country Club in Prosperity.

AAAAA team standings

POSTEAMSSCORINGROUNDSTOTAL SCORE
TO PARTHRUTODAY1
1Lexington+19F+19307307
2Carolina Forest+26F+26314314
3St. James+36F+36324324
4Wando+45F+45333333
5Chapin+57F+57345345
6Ft. Dorchester+74F+74362362
7Conway+80F+80368368
T8River Bluff+85F+85373373
T8Stratford+85F+85373373
10Berkeley+123F+123411411
11Ashley Ridge+131F+131419419
12Cane Bay+135F+135423423
13Socastee+147F+147435435
14Summerville+149F+149437437
15Sumter+183F+183471471

 

AAAAA individual standings

POSPLAYERSTEAMSSCORINGROUNDSTOTAL SCORE
TO PARTHRUTODAY1
1Victoria CallahanCarolina Forest-5F-56767
T2Karlee VardasLexington-2F-27070
T2Mia GrayCarolina Forest-2F-27070
T4Adrian AndersonSt. James-1F-17171
T4Molly HardwickLexington-1F-17171
6Regan CliffordWando+1F+17373
7Emily BakerChapin+6F+67878
T8Lora LedbetterConway+8F+88080
T8Taylor ReavesConway+8F+88080
10Ella Drew DoddWando+9F+98181
11Amanda MenoSt. James+10F+108282
T12Alayna FortenberryCarolina Forest+11F+118383
T12Emily BeiersLexington+11F+118383
T12Bella BernagozziLexington+11F+118383
T15Grace LindseyWando+12F+128484
T15Anna Grace WatfordSt. James+12F+128484
T15Katie SkipperFt. Dorchester+12F+128484
T18Lauren OhRiver Bluff+13F+138585
T18Anna WalshFt. Dorchester+13F+138585
T20Chayse CoolStratford+14F+148686
T20Mia AndradeChapin+14F+148686

Tags