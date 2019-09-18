Wando placed third at the Lady Patriot Invitational this week in North Charleston.
The annual girls golf tournament hosted by Fort Dorchester at Wescott Golf Club featured 11 teams this year, including five of the top-10 ranked teams in Class AAAAA.
The sixth-ranked Warriors shot a two-round total of 674, landing 10 strokes off of No. 7 Carolina Forest for second and 68 behind tournament champion Lexington, the No. 2 team in the state.
Regan Clifford led Wando with a two-day total of 155 to finish sixth on the individual leaderboard. Teammate Grace Lindsey followed closely behind at 164 to finish 14th.
Karlee Vardas, the third-ranked junior girl in the state, turned in the tournament’s top card at 138. Molley Hardwick, the state’s fifth-ranked junior, trailed three strokes behind her teammate in second place.
Wando shot 333 as a team on Monday’s opening round, second only to Lexington’s 299. The Warriors lost some ground on Tuesday, though, returning to shoot 341, the fourth-best score of the second round.