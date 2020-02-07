Wando head football coach Jimmy Noonan announced his resignation on Friday.
Noonan, 61-68 the past 11 years with the Warriors, made his decision public with a Twitter post.
“After much soul searching, I have personally made the decision that it is time for me to move on and explore other opportunities,” Noonan wrote. “I have not been asked to leave so I hope to dispel any speculation that may arise along with any negative feelings or rumors.”
Wando finished 8-4 this fall, winning its first playoff game since 2011 — the only two playoff wins during Noonan’s tenure. The Warriors won the Region 7-AAAA championship in 2012. Wando posted five seasons with at least six wins under Noonan.
“This is a personal decision for myself and my family and Wando has been nothing but gracious in their response and understanding of my decision,” Noonan wrote in his Twitter post. “I know this announcement is informal, but I felt the need for my staff and my players to hear this direction from me and to know that it was not made lightly.”
Noonan, a Sumter High and Citadel graduate, has been linked to various job openings in the past, as recently as this offseason. He is the president of the S.C. Football Coaches Association.
Noonan's resignation opens a second head coaching vacancy in Mount Pleasant, as Lucy Beckham High is scheduled to open this summer.
