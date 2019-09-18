Wando finished seventh at the Tournament of Champions last weekend in Roebuck.
The prestigious showcase hosted annually by Dorman is considered South Carolina's premier lineup of competition, aligning defending champions and contenders from every classification both public and private along with top teams from three neighboring states.
Wando, the defending tournament champion, went 2-5 at this year’s event. The Warriors opened with 2-0 wins over Rock Hill and reigning AA state champion St. Joseph’s on Friday. Hebron Christian dealt Wando its first loss of the season, 2-0, in Saturday’s opener. The Warriors then fell to Dorman, Mauldin, and Nation Ford, all 2-1, before losing to Pace (Ga.), 2-1, in the Silver Division semifinals.
Porter-Gaud earned wins over Sullivan East (Tenn.), St. Joseph’s and Ashley Hall, with losses to Pickens and Dorman, before falling to Lexington in the Bronze Division semifinals. Bishop England and Ashley Hall struggled to find a win in pool play, landing them both in the Copper Division. The Bishops topped the Panthers in the Copper semifinals before falling to St. Joseph’s, 2-0, in the division title match.
Mauldin won the Gold Division, 2-1, over Dorman. Pace defeated Nation Ford, 2-1, in the Silver title game. Lexington beat Dobyns Bennett (Tenn.) for the Bronze championship.
Sarah Smith and Laughlin Murray were selected to the all-tournament team from Ashley Hall. Emily King and Grae Gosnell represented Wando. Alex Hariri and Marianna Singletary were chosen from Porter-Gaud. Leah Zimlich and Cathryn Shippee were named from Bishop England.