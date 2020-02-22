Wando earned its first trip to the third round of the postseason in nine years with a 49-42 win at Summerville on Friday.
The second-seeded Warriors will host third-seeded Berkeley on Monday. The winner advances to the AAAAA girls Lower State championship game.
Summerville — Region 8 champions, ranked eighth in the state — entered the second round on an 11-game winning streak. The Green Wave was averaging 51 points per game.
Wando trailed by 40-38 with just over two minutes to play. The Warriors, who led most of the game, regained control with a string of nine straight points, seven coming from the free-throw line. Wando made 20 of 30 free-throw attempts on Friday.
Elizabeth Eads and Deveney Curry both finished with 11 points. Rena Marraccini scored eight — six in the fourth quarter — and Maddie Davidson added seven.
Wando limited Summerville to just two made field goals as it built a 10-4 lead — five points coming from senior Katherine Eads — through the opening quarter. Summerville senior Teliya Johnson came alive with eight points in the second quarter to pull the Green Wave within 22-18 by halftime. Johnson finished with a game-high 14 points.
Wando led 33-25 heading into the fourth quarter as Dylan Silber and Davidson both sank threes in the third. The Warriors offense slowed some in the fourth, though, as Wando logged just two field goals in the frame, setting up the late push from the free-throw line.
Berkeley advanced into the third round with a 44-38 win over James Island, who was added to the postseason with an at-large bid.
Wando, ranked 10th in the state, swept Berkeley in their home-and-home region series during the regular season. The Warriors topped the Stags by eight points on the road and 10 at home.