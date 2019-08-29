Wando senior Regan Clifford won the second annual Charleston Classic Invitational golf tournament Monday at Rivertowne Country Club in Mount Pleasant.
The Winthrop commit shot an opening-round 72 to take a 3-stroke lead into the back half of the two-day, 36-hole tournament. Clifford followed with a second-round 74, fending off runner-up Ella Stalvey of Blythewood on the overall leaderboard.
Blythewood won the team title, shooting a combined 610, 58 strokes better than runner-up Cardinal Newman and 70 lower than third-place Wando. Bishop England landed 32 strokes behind the Warriors in fourth. Palmetto Christian finished seventh with First Baptist eighth.
Bishop England eighth-grader Grayson Bonner and First Baptist sophomore Makenzie Norwood tied for seventh individually at 161. Wando’s Ella Drew Dodd and Palmetto Christian’s Kate Nyers tied for 10th place at 164.
Clifford, Bonner, Norwood, Dodd and Nyers were among the 11 girls from the 51-player field to garner all-tournament honors.
First Baptist’s Millie Knowles tied for 13th at 168. Wando’s Grace Lindsey shot 170 place 16th. Grace McMillan led Porter-Gaud at 174, tied with Palmetto Christian’s Ava Romfo in 17th place.