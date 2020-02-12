Two local preps have been recognized among the top volleyball players in the nation.
Wando senior Grae Gosnell and Porter-Gaud sophomore Marianna Singletary were both named to Prep Volleyball’s annual high school All-American teams.
Singletary was one of 150 players nationwide selected to the All-American roster. Gosnell was one of 75 to receive highest honorable mention honors.
Singletary logged 539 kills this fall, second-best in the entire state regardless of league or classification, for the SCISA AAA state champion Cyclones. Her 93 blocks ranked third in all of SCISA. Singletary was one of just seven sophomores to receive All-American honors. Just 22 middle blockers were selected in all.
Gosnell posted 510 total kills, third-most in the state, trailing only Gatorade Player of the Year Sophie Fischer of Nation Ford in the S.C. High School League. Gosnell, an Indiana signee, also put up 333 digs and 40 aces for the state quarterfinalist Warriors.
Fisher also received All-American honors from South Carolina. Emily Lammers of Nation Ford, Reagan Matney of North Myrtle Beach, and Anna Renwick of Dorman joined Gosnell on the highest honorable mention list. Riley Whitesides of Mauldin was one of 125 players to receive high honorable mention.