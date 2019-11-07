Wando senior outside hitter Grae Gosnell has been named an Under Armour All-America honorable mention.
The Indiana commit is one of four players from South Carolina to garner honorable mention distinction, joining Blythewood’s Colleen Finney, Greer’s Hartley Myers and Dorman’s Anna Renwick. Nation Ford senior and North Carolina commit Sophie Fischer was named a first-team All-American.
Gosnell led the Warriors with 510 kills this season, second only to Fischer’s 586 in all of South Carolina. She logged her 1,000th career kill midway through the regular season, finishing with 1,363 in all.
Gosnell averaged 4.1 kills per set during the regular season, but ramped up her production to 6.25 per set during the postseason, including a career-high 21 in the Lower State semifinals and 18 in the Warriors’ season-ending loss in the state quarterfinals.
Gosnell was also named to the S.C. Coaches Association for Women’s Sports Class AAAAA all-state and AAAAA/AAAA South all-star teams, joining teammate Ali Clare Jahn on both.
Jahn led Wando with 612 serves received this season and scooped a team-best 421 digs from her defensive specialist position. She also served 33 aces.
Oceanside senior setter Sophie Meredith was named to both the SCCAWS all-state and all-star teams as well. Meredith ranks sixth in the state with 889 assists. She also has 180 digs, 105 kills and 20 blocks for the two-time reigning Lower State champion Landsharks.
Oceanside senior Olivia Yarborough joins Meredith on the AA all-state team. The outside hitter ranks third in Class AA with a team-best 254 kills to go with 184 digs and 35 aces.
Oceanside will send its other senior outside hitter Kate Majewski with Meredith to the AAA/AA/A South all-star team. Majewski is second on the team, fourth in AA with 246 kills.
Academic Magnet senior libero Abby Sutterlin and Bishop England senior hitter Brianna Blanchard will team up with Meredith and Majewski on the AAA/AA/A South all-star team. Sutterlin led the Raptors with 154 digs and 180 serves received. Blanchard led the Bishops 128 kills to go with 193 serves received and 103 digs.
Philip Simmons junior outside hitter Maya Gerding was named to the Class AA all-state team. Gerding posted 176 kills, 157 digs and 45 aces this season for the Iron Horses, who reached the AA Lower State championship game without a senior on roster.
The South all-star teams will face their North counterparts in the SCCAWS all-star game Nov. 23 at Erskine College.
Class AAAAA all-state team
Player
Grade
School
Coach
Lauren McCutcheon
11
JL Mann
Kim LaBoard
Riley Whitesides
12
Mauldin
Val Thomas
Sophie Fischer
12
Nation Ford
Carrie Christian
Colleen Finney
12
Blythewood
Mary Hall
Layla Sarvis
12
Lexington
Eric Shick
Kamille Patrick
12
Conway
Rachel Doutt
Grae Gosnell
12
Wando
Alexis Glover
Alli Atkinson
11
Ashley Ridge
Lori Thomas
Makenzie Kinne
12
Wade Hampton
Grant Hunter
Anna Renwick
12
Dorman
Paula Kirkland
Emily Lammers
12
Nation Ford
Carrie Christian
Lauryn Coleman
12
Blythewood
Mary Hall
Lorna Stacherski
12
River Bluff
Bryan Piro
Emmy Rollins
11
West Florence
Warren Coker
Ali Clare Jahn
12
Wando
Alexis Glover
Vanessa Blake
11
Ashley Ridge
Lori Thomas
Phoebe Perkins
12
Lexington
Eric Shick
Taylor Bielek
12
Hillcrest
Mindy Salley
Class AAAA all-state team
Player
Grade
School
Coach
Kaylee Gillespie
12
Pickens
Rikki Owens
Tabitha Wheeler
12
Eastside
Susan Meadows
Emily Crenshaw
12
South Aiken
Cassie McKie
Raegan Matney
12
North Myrtle Beach
Alex Singh
Veronique Magnan
12
Hilton Head
Garrett Talarczyk
Taylor Davenport
12
A.C. Flora
Erin Groves
Nyah Leveretter
12
Westwood
Ciji Van Tyne
Olivia Dow
12
Pickens
Rikki Owens
Hartley Myers
12
Greer
Traci Farrington
Keirsten McFadden
12
York
Stephanie Dover
Ashanti Washington
12
Crestwood
April Myers
Natalie Bland
9
Aiken
Malynda Young
Jordan Berger
12
North Myrtle Beach
Alex Singh
Hannah Merchant
11
Beaufort
Mike Dixon
Kelsey Lecroy
12
Daniel
Hayley Hoover
Makenna Penuel
12
Blue Ridge
Margaret Williams
Margaret Ford
12
A.C. Flora
Erin Groves
Christa Berry
11
South Aiken
Cassie McKie
Class AAA all-state team
Player
Grade
School
Coach
Alexis Albright
12
Powdersville
Brooke Passini
Abbey Ray
12
Chesnee
Katie Jolley
Maddie Grace Runyans
11
Woodruff
Heather Abrams
Baylee Vought
11
Indian Land
Mike Van Lieu
Ashley Deese
12
Strom Thurmand
Jessica Byers
Jykya Bell
12
Dillon
Shirl Carter
Leah Zimlich
10
Bishop England
Cindy Baggott
Dazanni Hinton
12
Battery Creek
Torri McCullough
Reagan Davis
12
Powdersville
Brooke Passini
Jenna Calloway
11
Chapman
Brittany Phillips
Morgan Shealy
12
Mid-Carolina
Sheryll Middleton
Novi Lock
12
Camden
Paige Wilson
Chidera Wilson
11
Gilbert
Jackie Shealy
Jeanana Fowler
11
Loris
Jack Hord
Marley Owens
12
Hanahan
Sheena Lanham
Laiani McCullough
11
Battery Creek
Torri McCullough
Kamryn Dove
12
Crescent
Kristen Fouts
Rebecca Van Hoose
12
Indian Land
Mike Van Lieu
Class AA all-state team
Player
Grade
School
Coach
Sydney Nobarak
12
St. Joseph’s
Jan Carino
Zion Dowis
12
Abbeville
Krystal Brown
Aamani Jones
11
Gray Collegiate
Catherine Wrighter
Alayna Johnson
10
North Central
Andy Johnson
Antania Orr
11
Bamberg
Deanna Merchant
Sophie Meredith
12
Oceanside Collegiate
Amir Khaledi
Sophie Thompson
11
Johnsonville
Nell Alston
Elizabeth Tamura
12
St. Joseph’s
Jan Carino
Tori Barr
11
Ninety-Six
Beth Brownlee
Caylen Samuel
11
Gray Collegiate
Catherine Wrighter
Peyton Holley
12
North Central
Andy Johnson
Autumn Smoke
12
Barnwell
Ashleigh Anderson
Olivia Yarborough
12
Oceanside Collegiate
Amir Khaledi
Sonjai Guiles
12
Carvers Bay
Kim Baker
Valentina Feigel
12
Brashier Middle College
Amanda Mattison
Maya Gerding
11
Philip Simmons
Jay Watterworth
Lexie Sullivan
12
Buford
Taylor Roberts
Camryn Ray
11
Fox Creek
Megan Stafford
Class A all-state team
Player
Grade
School
Coach
Kassie Weaver
12
Ware Shoals
Patricia Wirszyla
Emily Webster
12
McBee
Caitlin Tiller
Victoria Alger
11
Wagener Salley
Zachary Hutto
Natali Leshko
10
Charleston Math & Science
Jorge Orozco
Abby Funchess
11
Branchville
Ron Nester
Zan’dasia McNeil
10
Lake View
Bill Spivey
Taniah Wilkins
12
High Point Academy
Shannon McDonald
Kaylee King
12
McBee
Caitlin Tiller
Alieaun Gilliam
12
Ridge Spring Monetta
Gail Moody-Johnson
Siri Helmstetter
9
Palmetto Scholars
Bethany Doman
Kelsey Kinard
12
Branchville
Ron Nester
Spivey Evans
10
Lake View
Bill Spivey
Amanda Graber
12
Dixie
Ashley Cann
Mikenzie Kinard
10
Ridge Spring Monetta
Gail Moody-Johnson
Alexis Johnson
11
Bethune-Bowman
Rhonda Hook
AAA/AA/A North all-stars
Name
School
Coach
Alexandria Irby
Chapman
Brittany Phillips
Abbey Ray
Chesnee
Katie Jolley
Hannah Whitaker
Liberty
Carla Simpson
Reagan Davis
Powdersville
Brooke Passini
Alexis Albright
Powdersville
Brooke Passini
Zion Dowis
Abbeville
Krystal Brown
Mary Grace Shaw
Buford
Taylor Roberts
Paige Davis
Buford
Taylor Roberts
Peyton Holley
North Central
Andy Johnson
Elizabeth Tamura
St. Joseph’s
Jan Carino
Alieaun Gilliam
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Gail Johnson
Kassie Weaver
Ware Shoals
Patricia Wirszyla
Coaches: Heather Abrams – Woodruff, Taylor Roberts - Buford
AAA/AA/A South all-stars
Name
School
Coach
Abby Sutterlin
Academic Magnet
Jennifer Koll
Claire Lewis
Aynor
Michelle Altman
Dazanni Hinton
Battery Creek
Torri McCullough
Brianna Blanchard
Bishop England
Cindy Baggott
Jykya Bell
Dillon
Shirl Carter
Ashley Deese
Strom Thurmond
Jessica Byers
Autumn Smoke
Barnwell
Ashleigh Anderson
Sonjai Guiles
Carvers Bay
Kimberly Baker
Kate Majewski
Oceanside Collegiate
Amir Khaledi
Sophie Meredith
Oceanside Collegiate
Amir Khaledi
Kelsey Kinard
Branchville
Ron Nester
Abby Funchess
Branchville
Ron Nester
Coaches: Torri McCullough – Battery Creek, Laval Anderson – Allendale-Fairfax
AAAAA/AAAA North all-stars
Name
School
Coach
Colleen Finney
Blythewood
Mary Hall
Anna Renwick
Dorman
Paula Kirkland
Taylor Bielek
Hillcrest
Mindy Salley
Regan Rose
Hillcrest
Mindy Salley
Jenna Moore
Mauldin
Val Thoms
Riley Whitesides
Mauldin
Val Thomsn
Janae Williams
Woodmont
Haliegh Horgan
Tabitha Wheeler
Eastside
Susan Meadows
Hartley Myers
Greer
Traci Farrington
Olivia Dow
Pickens
Rikki Owens
Halle Wilson
South Pointe
David Deyton
Nyah Leveretter
Westwood
Ciji Van Tyne
Coaches: Mindy Salley – Hillcrest, Ciji Van Tyne - Westwood
AAAAA/AAAA South all-stars
Name
School
Coach
Anna McClure
James Island
Jason Yeates
Phoebe Perkins
Lexington
Eric Shick
Layla Sarvis
Lexington
Eric Shick
Lorna Stacherski
River Bluff
Bryan Piro
Maddie Mitchum
Stratford
Aaron Tuck
Grae Gosnell
Wando
Alexis Glover
Ali Claire Jahn
Wando
Alexis Glover
Taylor Davenport
AC Flora
Erin Groves
Lydia Schubert
Hilton Head Island
Garret Talarczyk
Veronique Magnan
Hilton Head Island
Garret Talarczyk
Raegan Matney
North Myrtle Beach
Alex Sing
Emily Crenshaw
South Aiken
Cassie McKie
Coaches: Eric Shick – Lexington, Billy Williams - Hartsville