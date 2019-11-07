gg
Gosnell

 Frankie Mansfield/Staff

Wando senior outside hitter Grae Gosnell has been named an Under Armour All-America honorable mention.

The Indiana commit is one of four players from South Carolina to garner honorable mention distinction, joining Blythewood’s Colleen Finney, Greer’s Hartley Myers and Dorman’s Anna Renwick. Nation Ford senior and North Carolina commit Sophie Fischer was named a first-team All-American.

Gosnell led the Warriors with 510 kills this season, second only to Fischer’s 586 in all of South Carolina. She logged her 1,000th career kill midway through the regular season, finishing with 1,363 in all.

Gosnell averaged 4.1 kills per set during the regular season, but ramped up her production to 6.25 per set during the postseason, including a career-high 21 in the Lower State semifinals and 18 in the Warriors’ season-ending loss in the state quarterfinals.

Gosnell was also named to the S.C. Coaches Association for Women’s Sports Class AAAAA all-state and AAAAA/AAAA South all-star teams, joining teammate Ali Clare Jahn on both.

Jahn led Wando with 612 serves received this season and scooped a team-best 421 digs from her defensive specialist position. She also served 33 aces.

Oceanside senior setter Sophie Meredith was named to both the SCCAWS all-state and all-star teams as well. Meredith ranks sixth in the state with 889 assists. She also has 180 digs, 105 kills and 20 blocks for the two-time reigning Lower State champion Landsharks.

Oceanside senior Olivia Yarborough joins Meredith on the AA all-state team. The outside hitter ranks third in Class AA with a team-best 254 kills to go with 184 digs and 35 aces.

Oceanside will send its other senior outside hitter Kate Majewski with Meredith to the AAA/AA/A South all-star team. Majewski is second on the team, fourth in AA with 246 kills.

Academic Magnet senior libero Abby Sutterlin and Bishop England senior hitter Brianna Blanchard will team up with Meredith and Majewski on the AAA/AA/A South all-star team. Sutterlin led the Raptors with 154 digs and 180 serves received. Blanchard led the Bishops 128 kills to go with 193 serves received and 103 digs.

Philip Simmons junior outside hitter Maya Gerding was named to the Class AA all-state team. Gerding posted 176 kills, 157 digs and 45 aces this season for the Iron Horses, who reached the AA Lower State championship game without a senior on roster.

The South all-star teams will face their North counterparts in the SCCAWS all-star game Nov. 23 at Erskine College.

Class AAAAA all-state team

Player

Grade

School

Coach

Lauren McCutcheon

11

JL Mann

Kim LaBoard

Riley Whitesides

12

Mauldin

Val Thomas

Sophie Fischer

12

Nation Ford

Carrie Christian

Colleen Finney

12

Blythewood

Mary Hall

Layla Sarvis

12

Lexington

Eric Shick

Kamille Patrick

12

Conway

Rachel Doutt

Grae Gosnell

12

Wando

Alexis Glover

Alli Atkinson

11

Ashley Ridge

Lori Thomas

Makenzie Kinne

12

Wade Hampton

Grant Hunter

Anna Renwick

12

Dorman

Paula Kirkland

Emily Lammers

12

Nation Ford

Carrie Christian

Lauryn Coleman

12

Blythewood

Mary Hall

Lorna Stacherski

12

River Bluff

Bryan Piro

Emmy Rollins

11

West Florence

Warren Coker

Ali Clare Jahn

12

Wando

Alexis Glover

Vanessa Blake

11

Ashley Ridge

Lori Thomas

Phoebe Perkins

12

Lexington

Eric Shick

Taylor Bielek

12

Hillcrest

Mindy Salley

  

Class AAAA all-state team

Player

Grade

School

Coach

Kaylee Gillespie

12

Pickens

Rikki Owens

Tabitha Wheeler

12

Eastside

Susan Meadows

Emily Crenshaw

12

South Aiken

Cassie McKie

Raegan Matney

12

North Myrtle Beach

Alex Singh

Veronique Magnan

12

Hilton Head

Garrett Talarczyk

Taylor Davenport

12

A.C. Flora

Erin Groves

Nyah Leveretter

12

Westwood

Ciji Van Tyne

Olivia Dow

12

Pickens

Rikki Owens

Hartley Myers

12

Greer

Traci Farrington

Keirsten McFadden

12

York

Stephanie Dover

Ashanti Washington

12

Crestwood

April Myers

Natalie Bland

9

Aiken

Malynda Young

Jordan Berger

12

North Myrtle Beach

Alex Singh

Hannah Merchant

11

Beaufort

Mike Dixon

Kelsey Lecroy

12

Daniel

Hayley Hoover

Makenna Penuel

12

Blue Ridge

Margaret Williams

Margaret Ford

12

A.C. Flora

Erin Groves

Christa Berry

11

South Aiken

Cassie McKie

  

Class AAA all-state team

Player

Grade

School

Coach

Alexis Albright

12

Powdersville

Brooke Passini

Abbey Ray

12

Chesnee

Katie Jolley

Maddie Grace Runyans

11

Woodruff

Heather Abrams

Baylee Vought

11

Indian Land

Mike Van Lieu

Ashley Deese

12

Strom Thurmand

Jessica Byers

Jykya Bell

12

Dillon

Shirl Carter

Leah Zimlich

10

Bishop England

Cindy Baggott

Dazanni Hinton

12

Battery Creek

Torri McCullough

Reagan Davis

12

Powdersville

Brooke Passini

Jenna Calloway

11

Chapman

Brittany Phillips

Morgan Shealy

12

Mid-Carolina

Sheryll Middleton

Novi Lock

12

Camden

Paige Wilson

Chidera Wilson

11

Gilbert

Jackie Shealy

Jeanana Fowler

11

Loris

Jack Hord

Marley Owens

12

Hanahan

Sheena Lanham

Laiani McCullough

11

Battery Creek

Torri McCullough

Kamryn Dove

12

Crescent

Kristen Fouts

Rebecca Van Hoose

12

Indian Land

Mike Van Lieu

 

Class AA all-state team

Player

Grade

School

Coach

Sydney Nobarak

12

St. Joseph’s

Jan Carino

Zion Dowis

12

Abbeville

Krystal Brown

Aamani Jones

11

Gray Collegiate

Catherine Wrighter

Alayna Johnson

10

North Central

Andy Johnson

Antania Orr

11

Bamberg

Deanna Merchant

Sophie Meredith

12

Oceanside Collegiate

Amir Khaledi

Sophie Thompson

11

Johnsonville

Nell Alston

Elizabeth Tamura

12

St. Joseph’s

Jan Carino

Tori Barr

11

Ninety-Six

Beth Brownlee

Caylen Samuel

11

Gray Collegiate

Catherine Wrighter

Peyton Holley

12

North Central

Andy Johnson

Autumn Smoke

12

Barnwell

Ashleigh Anderson

Olivia Yarborough

12

Oceanside Collegiate

Amir Khaledi

Sonjai Guiles

12

Carvers Bay

Kim Baker

Valentina Feigel

12

Brashier Middle College

Amanda Mattison

Maya Gerding

11

Philip Simmons

Jay Watterworth

Lexie Sullivan

12

Buford

Taylor Roberts

Camryn Ray

11

Fox Creek

Megan Stafford

 

Class A all-state team 

Player

Grade

School

Coach

Kassie Weaver

12

Ware Shoals

Patricia Wirszyla

Emily Webster

12

McBee

Caitlin Tiller

Victoria Alger

11

Wagener Salley

Zachary Hutto

Natali Leshko

10

Charleston Math & Science

Jorge Orozco

Abby Funchess

11

Branchville

Ron Nester

Zan’dasia McNeil

10

Lake View

Bill Spivey

Taniah Wilkins

12

High Point Academy

Shannon McDonald

Kaylee King

12

McBee

Caitlin Tiller

Alieaun Gilliam

12

Ridge Spring Monetta

Gail Moody-Johnson

Siri Helmstetter

9

Palmetto Scholars

Bethany Doman

Kelsey Kinard

12

Branchville

Ron Nester

Spivey Evans

10

Lake View

Bill Spivey

Amanda Graber

12

Dixie

Ashley Cann

Mikenzie Kinard

10

Ridge Spring Monetta

Gail Moody-Johnson

Alexis Johnson

11

Bethune-Bowman

Rhonda Hook

 

AAA/AA/A North all-stars                                                                

Name

School

Coach

Alexandria Irby

Chapman

Brittany Phillips

Abbey Ray

Chesnee

Katie Jolley

Hannah Whitaker

Liberty

Carla Simpson

Reagan Davis

Powdersville

Brooke Passini

Alexis Albright

Powdersville

Brooke Passini

Zion Dowis

Abbeville

Krystal Brown

Mary Grace Shaw

Buford

Taylor Roberts

Paige Davis

Buford

Taylor Roberts

Peyton Holley

North Central

Andy Johnson

Elizabeth Tamura

St. Joseph’s

Jan Carino

Alieaun Gilliam

Ridge Spring-Monetta

Gail Johnson

Kassie Weaver

Ware Shoals

Patricia Wirszyla

Coaches:        Heather Abrams – Woodruff, Taylor Roberts - Buford

AAA/AA/A South all-stars                                                             

Name

School

Coach

Abby Sutterlin

Academic Magnet

Jennifer Koll

Claire Lewis

Aynor

Michelle Altman

Dazanni Hinton

Battery Creek

Torri McCullough

Brianna Blanchard

Bishop England

Cindy Baggott

Jykya Bell

Dillon

Shirl Carter

Ashley Deese

Strom Thurmond

Jessica Byers

Autumn Smoke

Barnwell

Ashleigh Anderson

Sonjai Guiles

Carvers Bay

Kimberly Baker

Kate Majewski

Oceanside Collegiate

Amir Khaledi

Sophie Meredith

Oceanside Collegiate

Amir Khaledi

Kelsey Kinard

Branchville

Ron Nester

Abby Funchess

Branchville

Ron Nester

Coaches:        Torri McCullough – Battery Creek, Laval Anderson – Allendale-Fairfax

AAAAA/AAAA North all-stars                                                                                 

Name

School

Coach

Colleen Finney

Blythewood

Mary Hall

Anna Renwick

Dorman

Paula Kirkland

Taylor Bielek

Hillcrest

Mindy Salley

Regan Rose

Hillcrest

Mindy Salley

Jenna Moore

Mauldin

Val Thoms

Riley Whitesides

Mauldin

Val Thomsn

Janae Williams

Woodmont

Haliegh Horgan

Tabitha Wheeler

Eastside

Susan Meadows

Hartley Myers

Greer

Traci Farrington

Olivia Dow

Pickens

Rikki Owens

Halle Wilson

South Pointe

David Deyton

Nyah Leveretter

Westwood

Ciji Van Tyne

Coaches:        Mindy Salley – Hillcrest, Ciji Van Tyne - Westwood

AAAAA/AAAA South all-stars

Name

School

Coach

Anna McClure

James Island

Jason Yeates

Phoebe Perkins

Lexington

Eric Shick

Layla Sarvis

Lexington

Eric Shick

Lorna Stacherski

River Bluff

Bryan Piro

Maddie Mitchum

Stratford

Aaron Tuck

Grae Gosnell

Wando

Alexis Glover

Ali Claire Jahn

Wando

Alexis Glover

Taylor Davenport

AC Flora

Erin Groves

Lydia Schubert

Hilton Head Island

Garret Talarczyk

Veronique Magnan

Hilton Head Island

Garret Talarczyk

Raegan Matney

North Myrtle Beach

Alex Sing

Emily Crenshaw

South Aiken

Cassie McKie

Coaches:        Eric Shick – Lexington, Billy Williams - Hartsville 

                               

