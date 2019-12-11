Wando wrestling won two weight classes and nearly took two others at the May River Invitational last weekend in Bluffton.
Warriors senior Walker Rhue claimed the 145-pound crown for the second straight year, while Kole Barron won the 152-pound division to land Wando sixth on the overall team standings. Cane Bay won the annual two-day event, while James Island placed ninth and Philip Simmons 11th, from the Lowcountry.
Rhue, a three-time state qualifier, pinned all four of his opponents. The third seed put away Beaufort’s Dominic Carpenter, and then Larson McManigle and Adam Napier of Georgia AAAAA South Effingham in order, to earn his bid into the title match. Jalyn McKeen had just upset top-seeded Matthew Durace of Beaufort in their semifinal matchup. Rhue eliminated McKeen by fall too.
Barron entered as the top seed at 152 pounds. He pinned Lake Wood’s Jacob Clark in the opening round, and beat Beaufort’s Colton Phares and May River’s Gabriel Juarez by fall in the quarter and semifinals. Barron then pinned second-seeded Wilton Grice of Clover in the title match. Barron finished fourth at 132 at May River last season.
Also from Wando, Cooper Rhue placed second at 132 pounds and Nick Kotiw took second at 138, falling to James Island’s Ron German. Nathan Newman was Philip Simmons’ top finisher, placing second at 160.