For Jaden Singleton, it’s becoming somewhat worth the wait.
Singleton has been voted the South Atlantic Bank East Cooper Player of the Week for his three-touchdown performance in Wando’s 34-33 overtime win at Ashley Ridge.
Singleton put together 127 total yards, rushing for 61 on 6.1 per carry, and adding four catches for another 66. He scored on a 1-yard run and a 50-yard catch in regulation but his last touch was the most memorable.
Singleton caught a short screen pass about six yards from the end zone in the opening overtime period. He shook off a linebacker shadowing his hip with a quick step. He collided with two defensive backs about four yards from the end zone and left them both in the turf. One more defensive back challenged before the goal line; he drove him backward a step and then broke free with a hard spin to deliver the Warriors’ go-ahead score.
“That was a tremendous individual effort,” Wando head coach Jimmy Noonan said. “You like to see a guy like that have that kind of success. Not many people can bounce back from tearing two knees. He’s a testament to the love of the game. It’s nice to see it pay off for him.”
Singleton arrived in the Wando football program arrived five years ago a highly touted prospect as a standout of his state champion all-star middle school team. A myriad of injuries hampered the progress of his varsity career but coaches always remained hopeful he might one day put together the flashes of potential he’d seen.
The healthiest he’s been in years, Singleton appears to finding his footing this fall. He’s averaging 5.4 yards per carry in the Warriors’ pass heavy offense. He ran for nearly 100 yards and a touchdown against Summerville and scored again at West Ashley. He’s the only Warriors player with more than 54 rushing yards this season and he’s the team’s third-leading receiver.
“I’ve been waiting so long,” Singleton said. “I’ve been working hard to get my knees right. It just means a lot to be able to finally help my team the way I always knew I could.”
Singleton is the first Wando player to be voted the week’s top performer this season. He finished just two votes ahead of Porter-Gaud quarterback Matt Kelly in fan voting. Philip Simmons linebacker Tyler Harper followed closely behind in third and Oceanside’s Joey Boylston followed in fourth.
Fans can cast their ballots at moultrienews.com/potw2019 each week to decide the best performance of the area’s local high school football games. Players from Academic Magnet, Bishop England, First Baptist, Oceanside, Palmetto Christian, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud and Wando will all be considered. Each week’s winners will earn an automatic bid into the South Atlantic Bank East Cooper Player of the Year contest at the end of the season.
Voting opens each Wednesday at 12 a.m. and will close the following Sunday at midnight. Fans who register and vote will be entered into a random drawing for a $25 gift card each week.
Week 6 nominations
Will Daniel, QB, First Baptist
First Baptist junior quarterback Will Daniel put together 415 yards and two touchdowns in the Cyclones’ 39-31 loss to Laurence Manning on Friday.
Daniel threw for 292 yards and one touchdown, completing 65 % of his pass attempts. He ran for 50 yards and another score, averaging five yards per carry.
Daniel hit Lucas Snow on an 18-yard score to pull the Hurricanes within 24-21 in the third quarter. His 4-yard touchdown run tied the game in the fourth to force overtime.
Joey Boylston, LB, Oceanside
Oceanside senior linebacker Joey Boylston led the Landsharks defense in a 61-6 rout of North Charleston on Friday.
Boylston returned a fumble for a 31-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He finished with a team-best four tackles, two solo, with two for a loss, and one quarterback hurry. The Landsharks defense has allowed just six points over the past three games.
Dillon McCarthy, WR, Wando
Wando senior receiver Dillon McCarthy scored both of the Warriors’ touchdowns in a 43-13 loss to Berkeley on Friday.
McCarthy caught a 6-yard touchdown pass to pull Wando even with Berkeley, 6-6, late in the first quarter. His 12-yard score narrowed the deficit to 22-13 with just 27 seconds in the first half. McCarthy finished with three catches in all, averaging seven yards per reception.
Eddie Marinaro, WR, Bishop England
Bishop England junior receiver Eddie Marinaro totaled 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Bishops’ 35-3 win over Hanahan on Friday.
Marinaro caught all five of his targets for 99 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown. He also ran in a 1-yard score and tallied 34 return yards.