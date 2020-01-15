Wando snapped a seven-game slide with a 46-34 win at Berkeley in its Region 7-AAAAA opener on Tuesday.
Warriors senior Sam Laydon scored a game-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Laydon hit five of eight attempts from beyond the three-point arc.
Jackson Lewandowski turned in 14 points on 75 percent shooting with 10 rebounds in his fourth double-double of the season. Tyrese Williams added 10 rebounds as the Warriors dominated the Stags 33-12 underneath the boards.
Hakeem Meggett scored 17 points as the only player to score in double figures for Berkeley.
The win was Wando’s first over Berkeley since 2010. The Warriors (4-12, 1-0) will host Stratford on Friday.