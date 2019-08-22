The Colonial Athletic Association has named College of Charleston senior midfielder Tucker Heffron to the Preseason All-CAA Team, announced by the league Thursday afternoon.
Heffron, a 2015 Wando graduate and All-CAA Third Team honoree last season, led the Cougars offense throughout last season, scoring a team-leading six goals — two of those game-winners — over 17 appearances to finish with 12 points overall. His six goals tied him for fourth in the CAA with his 12 points ranking him ninth.
The Mount Pleasant native leads the current Cougars squad in career games played (48).
2019 Preseason All-CAA Men's Soccer Team
Name School Pos. Cl. Hometown
Chris Donovan Drexel F So. Paoli, Pa.
Phillip Goodrum UNCW F Sr. Charlotte, N.C.
Matthew Vowinkel Hofstra F Jr. New Hyde Park, N.Y.
Fernando Casero James Madison M Sr. Zaragoza, Spain
Manuel Ferriol James Madison M Sr. Valencia, Spain
Tucker Heffron Charleston M R-Sr. Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
Timo Hummrich Delaware D So. Berlin, Germany
Tom Judge James Madison D Jr. Freehold, N.J.
Luke Matthews Elon D Sr. Swindon, England
Mark Lindstrom UNCW D Sr. Gavle, Sweden
TJ Bush James Madison GK R-Jr. Herndon, Va.
2019 CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Phillip Goodrum, UNCW
2019 CAA Preseason Midfielder of the Year: Manuel Ferriol, James Madison
2019 CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Mark Lindstrom, UNCW
2019 CAA Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year: TJ Bush, James Madison