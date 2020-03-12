Wando’s boys and girls track teams swept the 14th annual Sandlapper Classic last weekend in West Ashley.
The Warriors tallied 121 points to finish 37 ahead of runner-up Summerville on the boys side. Bishop England placed eighth overall with Porter-Gaud in ninth and Academic Magnet 13th.
The Wando girls put up 155 team points to outpace second-place Stratford by 90. Bishop England landed eighth, Porter-Gaud 11th, Ashley Hall 13th and Academic Magnet 15th.
Wando junior Sophie Heinold earned MVP honors on the girls side, while Warriors junior Max Livesey was named most valuable for the boys. It’s the third straight Sandlapper title for the Wando boys and third in four years for the Warrior girls.
Wando did some of its best work in the field events. Livesey won the long jump by a foot at 21-2. He also placed second in the high jump, just two inches off of West Ashley’s Jareal Anderson in first place. Dillon McCarthy won the pole vault at 15 feet and 3 inches, nearly 2 feet higher than teammate Jonathan Togami in second place. Ethan Cocco won the javelin for the Warriors at 144-6 with teammate Caleb Walker following in second.
Daniel Munoz won the 1,600 for Wando at 4:44, just over a tenth of a second ahead of defending cross country and distance track state champion Zane Jackson of Cane Bay. Wando’s Anderson Infante finished second in the 800 with Michael Owens of Bishop England in third.
Heinold won the 100-meter hurdles at 16.31, more than five-tenths of a second ahead of teammate Jordan Bailem in second. Heinold won the 400, too, by nearly five seconds at 1:09.96.
Julia Galbally won the long jump for the Wando girls at 16-8, while taking second in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Galbally finished a tenth of a second off of first place in the 200 and two-tenths in the 100.
Delainey White won the high jump for Wando at 5-2 with Ashley Hall’s Kayla Kirkland in third. Hannah Togami placed second in the pole vault for Wando with Bishop England’s Grace Hotchkiss in third and Bryce Turberville of Ashley Hall in fourth. Chloe Berda landed third in the javelin for Wando with Porter-Gaud sisters Georgia and Ginger Arnold fourth and fifth, respectively, and Academic Magnet’s Julia Spencer in sixth.
Wando girls won the 100-meter relay by more than a second at 49.55 and placed second in the 400 relay. The Warrior boys took third in the 400 relay.
Porter-Gaud had its best showing in the boys triple jump. The Cyclone school record had stood at 44-9.5 since 1982. Kyle Lafayette leapt past that mark, only to have his older brother, Tobias, jump past him minutes later. Kyle eventually landed on top, though, in first place overall with a new school record of 45-9. Tobias ended up second overall.
Callie Harper won the 800 for the Cyclones at 2:22.52 with Wando’s Morgan Bynum in third and Cyclones freshman Bryce Marion in fourth. Catherine Billings took fourth in the 400 for the Cyclones.
Bishop England’s Patricia George won the 400 by more than three seconds at 1:02.24. Michael Owens placed third in the 800 for the Bishops boys.
Bishop England’s boys relay team won the 1,600 and the distance medley. The Bishops’ girls team took second in the 1600 relay and had two teams take both third and fourth in the distance medley.
Academic Magnet had its best showing with a third-place finish in the boys 800 relay. Jake Thayer led the Raptor boys in fourth place in the pole vault.